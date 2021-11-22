Northam takes victory lap with budget and economy; Youngkin touts plan for tax cuts

"He's a listener, he's taking notes," Northam added. "He's making good relationships with the legislature, which, you know, here in Richmond, that's so important for the executive branch to work closely with the legislative branch."

"So I think, you know, we're in good shape and I look forward to his governing in Virginia and think he's gonna do a good job," he said.

Fairfax and Sears

Democratic Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax met GOP Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears for the first time at the meeting. Fairfax told her he would help her transition team in any way.

“We had a great meeting,” Fairfax said. “She also of course noted her excitement about the historic nature of not only her election but ... an African American lieutenant governor handing off to another African American lieutenant governor for the first time ever in Virginia’s history.”

One area of common ground between Northam and Youngkin appears to be finding ways to match workers with jobs, an issue that Northam said businesses at the table emphasized during the meeting on Monday.