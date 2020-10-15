Northam to send $73 million in hazard pay to home health workers

Hazard pay finally is on the way to personal care attendants for the risks they took last spring and summer in caring for elderly or disabled Virginians on Medicaid who were confined to their homes during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that he is allocating $73 million in money from the federal CARES Act to provide a $1,500 payment to 43,500 personal care attendants as hazard pay for their work from when the public health emergency began in March through the end of June.

"Home health care workers are often unseen, unsung and underpaid, but they do the vital work of caring for vulnerable Virginians," Northam said. "Their jobs put them at higher risk during this pandemic, and this hazard payment is a way we can acknowledge that they put themselves in harm's way to help others."

The allocation already is reflected in the budget compromise reached by negotiators for the House of Delegates and Senate, whose agreement also would specify how Virginia would spend more than $1.2 billion in unallocated funds that the state received from the U.S. Treasury earlier this year to help the state and local governments cover the costs of combating the pandemic.