Northam to those who refuse COVID vaccine: 'Think how you want your obituary to read'

As frustration continues over people who refuse to get the free COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Ralph Northam issued strong words on Monday and suggested they think about their obituaries.

Nearly all new COVID-19 cases are of those who were not vaccinated, and the data show that vaccinations have few serious side effects, Northam said at a Monday news conference.

“If you know that and you still don’t want the shot then I hope you give some thought to how your family will remember you," he said. "Give some thought to what they’ll do without you. Think about how you want your obituary to read because you’re taking a foolish, dangerous chance and it affects many more people than just you.”

COVID case numbers in Virginia have dropped in the past few days but are still way too high, Northam said.

"Ask any exhausted nurse in any hospital in Virginia," he said. "Today we reported 1,997 new cases. That’s better than a couple weeks ago, but it’s a whole lot more than the start of the summer when at one point we had fewer than 100 cases in a day.”

"Patience is wearing thin" for those who chose to get vaccinated and want normal life back, he said.