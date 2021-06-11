Northam unveils limited plan for hiring bonuses, but faces skepticism over minimum wage, funding

"Honestly, it’s not going to help very much at all," said Eric Terry, president of the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association. "The minimum wage is so much higher than our state minimum wage, it’s not going to make much impact.”

“It’s not set up correctly to make a difference," said Terry, who represents about 1,500 members, both independent and chain restaurants. "This is zilch.”

Starting May 1, Virginia's minimum wage rose from $7.25 per hour to $9.50 per hour. It’s the first of three scheduled increases that will raise minimum pay for most non-farm jobs in Virginia to $12 per hour by 2023.

Child care providers were more supportive because they need help in hiring employees, while they are still waiting for direct aid under the latest federal emergency relief package.

"One of the greatest challenges we face in child care today is lack of teachers," said Kim Hulcher, executive director of the Virginia Child Care Association. "We commend the governor for taking action to build forward momentum to get people back to work. Many child care centers now have wait lists because they don’t have enough teachers to fill the increasing demand."

'We are hamstrung'