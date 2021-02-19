Northam urges raises of 5% for teachers, 3.5% for state workers

Gov. Ralph Northam is urging state budget negotiators to use additional revenues to raise pay for teachers by 5% and state employees and state-supported local employees by 3.5%

In a letter Friday to newly appointed members of a conference committee to negotiate changes to the budget, Northam praised the House of Delegates and Senate for converting one-time bonuses in his budget "into a permanent increase."

The Senate included raises of 3% for teachers and 3% for state employees and others in its version of the budget. But the governor sided with the House on how much to increase pay, especially with an additional $730.2 million in revenue he identified for the General Assembly at the beginning of this week.

"With the additional general fund revenue available, I ask you to adopt the larger permanent pay increases proposed for teachers, state employees, and state-supported local employees," he said in a four-page letter to House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William, and Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax.

Torian and Howell will lead a committee of seven delegates and seven senators, as well as two senior senators as advisers, to begin negotiating differences in the revised budgets the House and Senate adopted last week for the current fiscal year and the one that will begin on July 1.