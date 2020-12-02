Northam urges Virginians to help stem the COVID-19 surge as hospitalizations reach new peak

Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday warned Virginians of capacity and staffing strains among some of the state’s hospitals due to the latest surge of COVID-19, and suggested that if trends continue, more public restrictions could be on the way.

Northam’s comments came as Ballad Health, a hospital system that serves Southwest Virginia and Tennessee, announced that it would halt non-emergency elective procedures effective Monday.

On Wednesday, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide - 1,669. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia had peaked 1,573 in early May.

Statewide, occupied beds remain below total capacity and well below the state’s surge capacity, but Northam said that is in peril amid the current surge.

“In some parts of the state, if you get this virus and need to go to the hospital, there is not a bed for you, near your home,” Northam said. On hospitals statewide, Northam added: “Right now, the capacity exists, but let's not put that to the test.”