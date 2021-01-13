Northam urges Virginians to look forward amid hardship

Looking back at a chaotic year and at further hardship ahead, Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday sought to encourage resiliency and hope among Virginians, vowing to lead the state out of difficulty in his last year in office.

Northam delivered his annual State of the Commonwealth address before a nearly empty House chamber that in other times would have been filled to the brim for the an occasion of pomp and ceremony. Instead, lawmakers watched virtually to guard against COVID-19, and law enforcement closely monitored the building amid national tensions over the results of the presidential election.

Northam paid somber tribute to the 5,000 Virginians that have died as a result of the coronavirus - including Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Russell - and to the two law enforcement officers who died after a violent group of insurrectionists overtook the U.S Capitol.

“We’ve all experienced loss this year,” Northam said, adding of Chafin, a Republican: “He was my friend, and I miss him.” He then led a moment of silence.

Still, Northam’s speech about the state of affairs here focused much more on the light: Virginians have begun to receive vaccines against the coronavirus, and while the rollout has left much to be desired, Northam on Wednesday vowed to continue pushing for speed.