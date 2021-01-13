Northam urges Virginians to look forward amid hardship

Looking back at a chaotic year and at further hardship ahead, Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday sought to encourage resiliency and hope among Virginians, vowing to lead the state out of difficulty in his last year in office.
Northam delivered his annual State of the Commonwealth address before a nearly empty House chamber that in other times would have been filled to the brim for the an occasion of pomp and ceremony. Instead, lawmakers watched virtually to guard against COVID-19, and law enforcement closely monitored the building amid national tensions over the results of the presidential election.
Northam paid somber tribute to the 5,000 Virginians that have died as a result of the coronavirus - including Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Russell - and to the two law enforcement officers who died after a violent group of insurrectionists overtook the U.S Capitol.
“We’ve all experienced loss this year,” Northam said, adding of Chafin, a Republican: “He was my friend, and I miss him.” He then led a moment of silence.
Still, Northam’s speech about the state of affairs here focused much more on the light: Virginians have begun to receive vaccines against the coronavirus, and while the rollout has left much to be desired, Northam on Wednesday vowed to continue pushing for speed.
Northam said the state will quickly follow federal guidance to immediately begin vaccinating people over the age of 65, retooling prioritization plans to immunize the most vulnerable. Across the state, Northam vowed to match the speed of vaccinations to the supply of 110,000 doses per week.
“We’ll be moving forward with that quickly — I’ll be talking to local health directors and hospitals tomorrow about how we make this happen,” Northam said on vaccines for the elderly. “I’m counting on the people who work in our public health departments to push hard to get this done.”
Beyond death and severe illness, the effects of the pandemic have also been felt in people’s pockets. Northam on Wednesday sought to assure Virginians that smart financial decisions at the state level would help keep the state afloat, including by increasing the number of business loans and funding for evictions and mortgage relief.
Northam reiterated his administration’s proposal to boost the evictions relief trust fund by $25 million and to direct revenues from the state’s “gray machines” - gambling consoles inside restaurants and gas stations - to Rebuild VA, the state’s small business relief fund.
The governor also unveiled positive news for the state’s teachers: He expects that revised expected revenues released Wednesday will turn 2% bonuses for teachers in his budget proposal into permanent raises.
“Revenues look good, and we’re going to have more money than we thought. We need to make this teacher bonus a raise, and make it more than 2 percent,” Northam said. “I look forward to working with you all to get that done,” Northam added to lawmakers.
The governor also vowed to fight for additional funding for localities health care needs, early education programs, college financial aid and broadband expansion.
It was Northam’s second address before Democratic majorities in the legislature, an electoral victory that has drastically changed Virginia’s landscape. Northam touted a long list of progressive legislative victories secured over the last year, including a coming increase to the minimum wage, stricter gun control laws, a massive clean energy package, and criminal justice and police reforms.
Northam appeared jubilant as he described his administration’s legislative goals on the first day of his last regular legislative session as the state's leader.
Among his goals is to pass legislation he believes will address the racial and socioeconomic disparities present in the state - a topic that became a key focus on his administration after the 2019 scandal over a racist yearbook photo nearly cut short his time in office.
Among those proposals is a plan to legalize marijuana in Virginia, a plan Northam says will bring hefty revenues to the state while ending the disparate criminalization of people of color for marijuana-related offenses.
Northam also highlighted efforts to reimagine Richmond’s Monument Avenue, home for decades to statues to Confederate leaders and now mostly includes just their podiums. He also praised the state's removal of a statue of General Robert E. Lee from the U.S. Capitol and plans to replace it with one of civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns.
“We are moving past the burden of our history, taking action to shape a Virginia that reflects who we are and what we value,” Northam said.
Notably, Northam made no mention of the months-long protests over systemic racism that took place in Richmond last year.
Northam on Wednesday promised to deliver on criminal justice reform, backing automatic expungements for people who commit certain crimes and automatic restoration of voting rights for felons who have “paid their debt to society.” He is also backing ending the death penalty in Virginia.
“Virginia has executed more people than any other state — more than 1,300 people. And here’s another truth: a person is more than three times as likely to be sentenced to death when the victim is white, than when the victim is Black,” Northam said.
Northam, speaking hours after the U.S. House impeached President Donald Trump for a second time, addressed near the end of his remarks the breaching of the U.S. Capitol after weeks of unsubstantiated claims by Trump that he, not President-elect Joe Biden, had won the November election.
“Just one week ago, a mob of domestic terrorists stormed our nation’s Capitol. They were egged on by conspiracy theories and lies from a president who could not accept losing,” said Northam, who last week called for the removal of Trump from office.
“Tonight I say to every elected official in Virginia, you can be part of our democratic institutions, or you can use falsehoods to try to destroy them, but you can’t do both.
"Words have consequences. Inflammatory rhetoric is dangerous. This is not a game.”
He ended by encouraging unity across the Virginia as the state and the world grapple with a time of crisis.
I hope we move forward with a new understanding of what’s important,” Northam said. “We are one Virginia, and we need to keep taking care of each other. … I am proud of the state of our commonwealth, and the foundation we have built to get through this pandemic and recover in a way that is equitable and fair.”
