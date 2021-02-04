Northam wants school districts to offer in-person learning this summer

Gov. Ralph Northam will formally urge school districts Friday to offer in-person learning this summer and will double down on his support for reopening schools as soon as possible.

In a live interview with The Washington Post, Northam said his administration wants to see classrooms open in the summer "to allow our children to catch up so that everybody will be ready in the fall. We're working with our teachers, our school boards, our superintendents."

Northam added that doing so is a "top priority."

"Our parents need a break too. We've asked a lot for the past year from our children and their families and now it's time for us to help them, to help them out, to give them some extra time this summer to get them prepared will be in everybody's best interest," Northam said.

The topic of schools reopening has caused heated debate across the country, with many educators arguing that vaccinations should come first. With vaccination delays in Virginia, it's unclear when all educators will be vaccinated.