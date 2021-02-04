Northam wants school districts to offer in-person learning this summer

Gov. Ralph Northam will formally urge school districts Friday to offer in-person learning this summer and will double down on his support for reopening schools as soon as possible.
In a live interview with The Washington Post, Northam said his administration wants to see classrooms open in the summer "to allow our children to catch up so that everybody will be ready in the fall. We're working with our teachers, our school boards, our superintendents."
Northam added that doing so is a "top priority."
"Our parents need a break too. We've asked a lot for the past year from our children and their families and now it's time for us to help them, to help them out, to give them some extra time this summer to get them prepared will be in everybody's best interest," Northam said.
The topic of schools reopening has caused heated debate across the country, with many educators arguing that vaccinations should come first. With vaccination delays in Virginia, it's unclear when all educators will be vaccinated.
"No one wants to be back in classrooms more than educators do, and we anticipate that will be possible in a matter of weeks, not a matter of months," said James Fedderman, president of the Virginia Education Association, the state's largest teachers union. "We believe the safest course is to ensure that all school staff have the opportunity to be vaccinated, and that school divisions ensure that safety precautions ... are all enforced on school grounds."
Resistance too has come in large numbers from Black and Hispanic families, who remain skeptical that their school districts can assure their students will be safe from COVID-19 - as they've been disproportionately infected and impacted by the virus.
It's unclear exactly what guidance Northam will issue to school districts during a press briefing scheduled for Friday. An administration official cited statements from federal officials about the low risk of COVID-19 spread in schools, even as many teachers across the state and country remain unvaccinated.
"The Governor will stress the need for students to be back in school, and that, as Dr. [Anthony] Fauci and the President have made clear, it's possible to do so safely," the official said. "He will call on localities who have no in-person options to move quickly to make safe in-person education available for those who choose. He will also be calling on localities to offer in-person instructional opportunities over the summer."
The administration on Jan. 14 issued new guidance to school districts on how to reopen their classrooms, urging districts to reopen their doors if at all possible.
“Instead of ‘schools should be closed,’ we’re going to approach it from the starting point of ‘schools need to be open,’ ” Northam said at the time. State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver and state Superintendent James Lane said that continuing to close schools to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 may be harmful to students' education, mental health and social skills.
Reopening schools has become a key priority for some government leaders in Virginia. Earlier this week, the Senate approved a measure introduced by Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, D-Henrico, that would require school districts to begin offering in-person classes next fall.
The bill received bipartisan support. It's fate is unclear in the House.
On Thursday, Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, who is seeking the GOP nomination for governor, urged lawmakers to address "learning loss" resulting from online learning. Among other things, Cox proposed summer remediation programs paid for by federal emergency funding, and incentives for teachers in the form of tax-exempt pay increases and stipends.
Cox did not introduce a bill or budget amendments related to his proposal. An aide said Democratic budget conferees have the power to make the proposal a reality.
"Going back to the classroom is simply not enough. We need a plan to attack the learning loss and get every child in Virginia back on track, regardless of their ZIP code or their background. And we need to reward the teachers who go above and beyond to make it happen," Cox said.
