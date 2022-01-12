Northam: ‘We are leaving this commonwealth better than it was when we came into office’

“I know that talking about history — our real, true history — can make some people uncomfortable. Mostly those people who look like me. And I have not always understood the ways that the uglier parts of our past affect things and people today,” Northam said.

He highlighted investments to protect Black cemeteries and his addition of a chief diversity officer to Virginia’s Cabinet.

Northam also said the state’s criminal justice system better “reflects the Virginia we are today,” thanks to moves by his administration to do away with policies that “have their roots in a more discriminatory and unfair past.”

Northam noted the legalization of marijuana and the abolishment of the death penalty in Virginia. He said Virginians could also have a chance to automatically restore voting rights for people who have completed felony sentences if the General Assembly approves a constitutional amendment on the issue.

One of the early successes of Northam’s administration was a bipartisan effort to expand Medicaid access. Northam says that the 2018 expansion came at an auspicious time given the pandemic that would unfold in early 2020.