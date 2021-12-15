Northam's budget includes funds for Richmond's outdated sewer system; millions to restore Chesapeake Bay

Gov. Ralph Northam says the proposed two-year budget he will present on Thursday to the General Assembly's money committees includes $233.6 million for outdated sewer systems, including $165 million to support Richmond, Lynchburg, and Alexandria, which have struggled with overflows.

Northam said the proposed budget would also include nearly $286 million to fully fund the Virginia Natural Resources Commitment Fund, which helps farmers and landowners put in place clean water and conservation practices.

The governor, who leaves office Jan. 15, the day Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin is inaugurated, says his budget proposal would bring state funding to restore the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries to $1 billion during his four-year term.

"Virginia pledged to reduce pollution to the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries to meet clean water goals by 2025,” Northam said. “My budget will ensure that the Commonwealth lives up to its commitment and restores the natural bounty of the Chesapeake Bay."

Richmond’s outdated sewer system floods dozens of times each year, sending sewage into the James River and making it unsafe for swimmers and tubers.