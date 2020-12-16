Northam's budget plan protects school funding, pushes teacher pay raises and adds to cash reserve

In higher education, the budget would restore $36 million in the next fiscal year for his G3 initiative to provide free or reduced community college tuition to students who commit to public services in return, as well as $30 million in restored financial assistance for undergraduates and an additional $6.1 million for Virginia State University in Ettrick.

Improved sales tax collections have eliminated the need for the state to use $95 million new gaming revenues to fill a projected hole in sales taxes dedicated to K-12 education, so Northam plans to use the money from a new tax on so-called skill games to help small businesses survive the economic fallout from the pandemic.

The governor's budget addresses the state's increased unemployment in the pandemic by providing $10 million to the Virginia Employment Commission to support customer services and $7.5 million to pay for interest on federal loans necessary to keep the unemployment trust fund solvent.

Progressive priorities

Northam, entering his final year as governor, also is proposing more money for a wide range of progressive priorities, many of which were curtailed because of the public health emergency and drop in state revenues.