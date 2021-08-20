Northam's legal counsel, Rita Davis, exits administration for Pentagon job

Rita Davis, the top legal counsel for Gov. Ralph Northam who has advised him during high-profile legal fights, left her post this week for a job at the Pentagon, the latest departure for the sunsetting administration.

Davis, who joined the administration in its first year, 2018, was the first woman and first Black woman to serve as the top lawyer for a Virginia governor.

Davis will move onto a job at the Pentagon, where she will serve as a legal counsel for the Secretary of Defense, a Northam spokesman, Grant Neely, confirmed. Davis left her job this week; Neely said it wasn't immediately clear who would replace Davis.

Jessica Killeen worked alongside Davis as the deputy counsel to the governor and remains in the administration.

Northam's time in office will come to a close in January, prompting the anticipated departure of key aides to other jobs. In May, Finance Secretary Aubrey Layne exited the administration for a job at Sentara Healthcare.

Virginia governors are barred from serving consecutive terms. Virginians will elect their next governor in November, from a field that includes Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin. Princess Blanding, a third-party progressive candidate, will also be on the ballot.