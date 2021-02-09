'Not an ideal rollout' - CVS brings more vaccine to Va., amid confusion, concerns about fairness and equity

She did not specify which local health districts sent notifications, or whether people in one part of Virginia were able to register for vaccines at a CVS store in another part of the state.

Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, said during her weekly briefing Tuesday that the central office was coordinating with CVS, but that it did not yet have a system to share all of the local health districts’ surveys.

Morrow said that she would welcome the opportunity to coordinate with CVS. “At the end of the day, what we all need to recognize is that the more opportunity for vaccine, the better off we are as a community,” she said.

“While in the ideal world we would be able to coordinate and make sure that those who were first in line get vaccine, it’s far more important that we recognize that vaccine is getting into arms," she said. "I am confident CVS will have a system in place to ensure it is getting into the right arms.”

Finding shots - in Abingdon