'Not good enough': Former commissioner faults Northam administration for crisis at state mental hospitals

The former leader of Virginia's behavioral health system slammed Gov. Ralph Northam's administration this week for the unfolding crisis at the state's mental hospitals. Five are closed to new admissions and the only state behavioral health facility for children is using a fraction of its capacity because it does not have enough skilled staff to operate safely.

Dr. Jack Barber, a former interim commissioner of behavioral health, told the man who replaced him three years ago that the Northam administration had failed to heed years of warnings about overcrowding and understaffing. The current commissioner, Alison Land, immediately halted admission of civil patients - those not committed by the courts - to five state hospitals on July 9.

"For me, and no doubt others who dedicated the bulk of their careers to [the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services], the neglect of the hospitals and its consequences are distressing and demoralizing," Barber said in a lengthy email message on Thursday to Dr. Dan Carey, secretary of health and human resources under Northam.

"Honestly, I am amazed at the lack of accountability for you and the administration for the cascade of decisions and actions that led to this point," wrote Barber, who has spent more than 30 years in Virginia's public mental health system, including four as interim commissioner.