NRA skips Youngkin endorsement, backs other GOP statewide candidates

The National Rifle Association on Thursday declined to endorse Republican Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia governor’s race, even as it endorsed the two other candidates on the party’s statewide ticket.
The NRA issued endorsements for Winsome Sears, the GOP’s nominee for lieutenant governor, and Del. Jason Miyares of Virginia Beach, the party’s nominee for attorney general, whom both had received top ratings from the gun lobbying group. The group was mum on Youngkin.
"On behalf of NRA members across the Commonwealth, @NRAPVF is proud to endorse @JasonMiyaresVA for attorney general and @WinsomeSears for lieutenant governor of Virginia," the gun rights group said in a tweet Thursday afternoon, referring to the NRA Political Victory Fund.
Youngkin has so far declined to complete a candidate questionnaire issued by the advocacy group, which probes candidates on topics like banning assault weapons or limits on handgun purchases. Traditionally, the survey has been considered part of the NRA’s endorsement process, which among other things, includes promotion among its grassroots network.
The NRA declined to comment on Youngkin Thursday. Youngkin’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In recent decades the NRA has consistently endorsed or supported Virginia’s Republican nominees for governor. In 2001 the group did not make a formal endorsement, but signaled that it found Republican Mark Earley “clearly a better candidate for Virginia’s NRA members” than Democrat Mark Warner. The former state attorney general’s support for the bill that limited handgun purchases to one a month might have cost him the group’s formal nod.
Youngkin frequently talks about his support for the Second Amendment during campaign stops and in an April appearance described himself as a “lifetime member of the NRA.” But, on this issue and others, Youngkin has declined to give specifics about his policy stances, prompting the NRA last spring to give him a “?” ranking as it gave high marks to other Republicans seeking the party's nomination.
Youngkin, a former private equity executive, is running against former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic nominee, seeking to become the first Republican elected to statewide office since 2009. Political analysts say Youngkin may be trying to build a coalition that includes ardent Republicans, including gun-rights advocates, as well as more moderate voters who may support some gun control measures.
Back in the spring when the NRA released its ratings for candidates seeking the GOP nomination, Youngkin’s campaign said that the candidate is a gun owner who would defend Virginian’s Second Amendment rights. “Politicians love to fill out surveys, but just like President Trump, Glenn isn’t a politician and isn’t spending all his time filling out surveys.”
The NRA tweeted out an image of Sears, a veteran of the U.S. Marines, holding what appears to be an assault-style rifle. The photo is similar to an image on her Facebook page that is paired with the wording: “Battle tested conservative. Semper Fi.”
McAuliffe on Wednesday hosted a roundtable discussion about gun violence prevention, promising that if elected, he would create a state body dedicated solely to the issue.
McAuliffe in the Democratic primary threw his support behind a push to ban the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. The proposal drew fervent criticism from gun control opponents and ultimately failed in the Democrat-controlled Senate in early 2020.
McAuliffe’s gun control policy plan also proposes banning ghost guns, or guns assembled at the home of the user, which don’t have to be registered with the government and are not subject to background checks.
Youngkin has not released details on his policy plans for gun control, public safety or criminal justice. He declined to participate in a debate hosted by the Virginia Bar Association that was scheduled for this coming Saturday. The debate had hosted every candidate for governor from the major parties since 1985.
In comments to the Richmond Times-Dispatch last week, political observer Karen Hult said Youngkin’s withdrawal from the debate and reluctance to offer details may be prompted by a desire to not alienate possible supporters, “from differing parts of the Republican Party and among independents and conservative/moderate Democrats.”
“That sort of risk-averse strategy makes sense, especially during a time when rather few voters are paying much attention - but when former President Trump and his intense supporters are likely to be.”
Meanwhile, University of Richmond political observer Carl Tobias said uncertainty and mystery may prompt some likely Youngkin supporters to instead back McAuliffe or sit out the race.
“At least you have a known quantity, love him or hate him,” Tobias said of McAuliffe.
