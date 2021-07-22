NRA skips Youngkin endorsement, backs other GOP statewide candidates

Youngkin frequently talks about his support for the Second Amendment during campaign stops and in an April appearance described himself as a “lifetime member of the NRA.” But, on this issue and others, Youngkin has declined to give specifics about his policy stances, prompting the NRA last spring to give him a “?” ranking as it gave high marks to other Republicans seeking the party's nomination.

Youngkin, a former private equity executive, is running against former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic nominee, seeking to become the first Republican elected to statewide office since 2009. Political analysts say Youngkin may be trying to build a coalition that includes ardent Republicans, including gun-rights advocates, as well as more moderate voters who may support some gun control measures.

Back in the spring when the NRA released its ratings for candidates seeking the GOP nomination, Youngkin’s campaign said that the candidate is a gun owner who would defend Virginian’s Second Amendment rights. “Politicians love to fill out surveys, but just like President Trump, Glenn isn’t a politician and isn’t spending all his time filling out surveys.”