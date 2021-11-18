NRA will ask Youngkin to remove gun control advocate Lori Haas from state's crime panel

The NRA broadly opposed the package, which drew an estimated 22,000 protesters to the state Capitol and vicinity in January 2020.

Two NRA officials said Haas’ membership in the crime commission is a conflict of interest given that she is also a lobbyist. The crime commission was recently tasked with studying a bill to ban assault-style weapons in Virginia, a policy Haas supports but that failed in 2020 in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

Last July, the NRA declined to endorse Youngkin in the governor’s race, even as it endorsed the two other candidates on the party’s statewide ticket. Youngkin declined to complete a candidate questionnaire the advocacy group issued, which asks candidates to state their position on topics like banning assault weapons and limiting handgun purchases. Traditionally, the survey has been considered part of the NRA’s endorsement process, which, among other things, includes promotion among its grassroots network.

Still, the NRA will likely appeal its agenda to Youngkin, who may be more amenable to it compared with Northam or former Gov. Terry McAuliffe. Republicans are also projected to take control of the House of Delegates, and Lieutenant gov-elect Winsome Sears, a gun-rights Republican, will replace Democrat Justin Fairfax as the tie-breaking vote in the 21-19 Senate, controlled by Democrats.