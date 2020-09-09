Nurse dies of COVID-19 at state mental hospital in Danville

Staunton outbreak

Separately, a COVID-19 outbreak among staff at the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents prompted the state on Wednesday to close admissions indefinitely at the Staunton facility, which is Virginia's only state psychiatric hospital for children and the fourth institution to have admissions halted during the coronavirus pandemic.

Testing on Tuesday confirmed 20 employees and five patients with COVID-19, leaving the hospital with about 38% of staff available for patient care.

Behavioral health Commissioner Alison Land said Wednesday that the hospital is able to separate infected patients and care for its current 25 residents. "However, with such extreme staffing challenges, it is not currently safe to accept new admissions," she said.

Land said the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services is working with community hospitals and other providers to take children and adolescents who otherwise would be admitted at the Commonwealth Center. It also is identifying current patients who could be transferred to less intensive care by private providers.