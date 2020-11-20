Nursing homes thankful for state shipment of rapid tests for COVID-19 as holiday approaches

The new supply of antigen tests, coupled with rapid tests that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has been distributing directly or through the state, will enable nursing homes to detect the presence of COVID-19 in as quickly as 15 minutes. The kits allow long-term-care facilities to test employees, residents and, potentially, visitors to quickly detect the presence of a virus that often is spread by people who carry it without showing symptoms.

Currently, Autumn Care and Tyler's Retreat are allowing only outdoor family visits.

"The more we have the ability to test and have a result quickly, either for our employees or our residents, the sooner we can prevent them from spreading" the virus, Stanfield said.

The state supplies, part of an initial $7 million order through the State Alliance for Testing, had not yet arrived Friday at Lucy Corr, a continuing care community in Chesterfield. It currently is relying on rapid tests that the federal government has supplied or that the facility has purchased.