Obama to campaign with McAuliffe on Saturday afternoon at VCU

Former President Barack Obama will campaign with Democrat Terry McAuliffe Saturday afternoon at Virginia Commonwealth University in the waning days of McAuliffe’s close contest for governor with Republican Glenn Youngkin.

The event, on the Compass patio in front of the main entrance to the James Branch Cabell Library, is meant to push early voting, which concludes Oct. 30, the Saturday before election day, Nov. 2.

Gates will open at noon. The McAuliffe campaign said tickets are required and that members of the public who wish to attend can sign up here at mobilize.us/terryforvirginia/event/421515/. The campaign said an RSVP is required for attendance but that signing up will not guarantee a ticket due to limited space.

McAuliffe has campaigned with a number of prominent Democrats in the homestretch. Vice President Kamala Harris joins McAuliffe Thursday in Prince William County. He campaigned with first lady Jill Biden Friday in Henrico County. He campaigned over the weekend with Stacey Abrams, Georgia’s 2018 nominee for governor, in Hampton Roads.

President Joe Biden campaigned with McAuliffe in Arlington in July. Biden’s popularity in Virginia has dropped in recent polls amid the flawed U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the congressional Democrats’ battles over infrastructure and a larger spending bill.