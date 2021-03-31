Officer's killing of Black man illustrates differences in Democratic attorney general candidates

The fatal shooting of a Black man by a Virginia Beach police officer over the weekend has highlighted a policy difference in how the Democratic candidates for attorney general would handle police reform.

Attorney General Mark Herring, who is seeking a third term, issued a statement Tuesday saying he backs a Virginia State Police investigation into the death of Donovan W. Lynch by a police officer who for unclear reasons had not activated his body camera. Such investigations of police shootings by state police at the request of local law enforcement agencies are routine.

Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, who is challenging Herring in the June 8 primary, said a state police investigation is not enough, and said he would take action as attorney general by using the office’s civil rights division to investigate.

“The AG is well within their rights to come down … and use resources to figure out what happened,” Jones said. Were he attorney general, Jones said, his office would have had people on the ground the next morning investigating.