Old finance secretary to help advise new one, as Youngkin administration takes shape

The new finance secretary under Gov. Glenn Youngkin will continue to get advice from his predecessor as the new administration prepares to push an aggressive plan of tax cuts as part of the governor's "day one agenda."
Secretary of Finance Steve Cummings, sworn into office on Saturday but still subject to legislative confirmation, told the House Finance Committee on Monday that former Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne will serve as an unpaid special adviser "for a period of time."
Layne, who served in Cabinet positions under two Democratic governors, was a member of Youngkin's transition team on finance issues. He now works as senior vice president and chief of staff at Sentara Healthcare, based in Norfolk.
The informal announcement of Layne's role in the new administration came as welcome news to members of the finance committee, which oversees state tax policies to raise revenues that the House Appropriations Committee helps to decide how to spend.
"I think that's a terrific development," Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Fairfax, told Cummings, who was making his first appearance before a General Assembly committee.
Layne won't be the only familiar face among the finance secretary's advisers. June Jennings, who served as deputy secretary for finance under Layne during the administration of Gov. Ralph Northam, will continue as deputy for Cummings.
Charles Kennington, a former fiscal and tax analyst for the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee, also will serve as deputy secretary of finance in the new administration.
Their experience is likely to help Cummings, 66, who retired last spring after more than 40 years in banking and financial services, most recently as president and CEO of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the Americas.
"I'm long in finance," he told the committee. "I've managed complex budgets, but I've never been in public service."
Cummings acknowledged that he is starting the job with the state in flush financial position, with a $2.6 billion surplus in the fiscal year that ended on June 30 and a two-year budget that anticipates billions of dollars in additional revenues under a forecast adopted in the fall.
Last week, the Northam administration announced a 19.2% increase in revenues in December, compared with the same month a year earlier, and a 14.1% increase in the first six months of the fiscal year.
Cummings said he takes the long view of financial windfalls after a career that began in 1979 in New York and took him to Charlotte, N.C., where he was executive for what became Wachovia Corp.
He also worked as managing director and chairman of the United Bank of Switzerland's investment banking division in the Americas before joining Mitsubishi in 2015.
"I have lived through many booms," he said. "I've also lived through many busts."
Cummings said his first priority will be to protect Virginia's AAA bond rating - held with three national rating agencies - and deliver budgets that are structurally balanced so they don't commit to future spending without revenues to support it.
Cummings also emphasized the importance of building the state's financial reserves, projected to reach $3.3 billion under the budget Northam proposed last month.
He also said he is "fully aligned" with Youngkin's "day one" package of tax cuts and rebates.
The proposals, if approved by the General Assembly, would return money to taxpayers through refunds and reduce state revenues by doubling the standard deduction for income taxes, eliminating the sales tax on groceries, temporarily rolling back gasoline taxes and exempting a portion of military retirement benefits from state income tax.
Cummings sidestepped a number of specific questions, primarily from Democrats, about how the proposed tax cuts would affect state services, such as those for Virginians with disabilities, and state employees.
He also demurred in answering a question from Sullivan about whether Youngkin's proposal to end the sales tax on groceries would "hold harmless" local governments that depend on the revenue to pay for public education.
"I think that's for future conversations," Cummings said. "I do understand that is an important question."
He agreed with Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, that the state has to prepare for the inevitable end to the boom in state revenues, partly caused by billions of dollars in federal spending during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's one of my chief concerns," he said.
Cummings promised transparency is sharing Virginia's financial information with the assembly, particularly its money committees.
"We all know there's truth in numbers," he said. "My job is to deliver the truth - sometimes the inconvenient truth."
The finance committee meeting also was the first for Chair Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield, whom new House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, appointed to lead the committee even though she has not been a member.
The finance committee includes two other Richmond-area representatives - Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, its former chairman, and Del. Rodney Willett, D-Henrico.
Robinson is entering her sixth full term as delegate, having entered the House after winning a special election in 2010 to fill the vacant seat.
"I'm very interested in all this new tax stuff," she told the committee. "It will be fun."
