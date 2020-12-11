Oliver Hill, Barbara Johns, Maggie Walker among finalists to replace Virginia's Lee statue at U.S. Capitol

Civil rights attorney Oliver Hill Sr., teenage civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns and Maggie Walker, the first African American woman to charter a bank in the U.S. are among the five finalists to replace Virginia's statue of Robert E. Lee at the U.S. Capitol.
The other two finalists are Pocahontas and John Mercer Langston, Virginia's first African American member of Congress.
The Commission For Historical Statues In The United States Capitol will make its recommendation to the General Assembly in a virtual meeting Wednesday at 3 p.m. Details on how to attend are posted at dhr.virginia.gov/uscapitolcommission/. The deadline to sign up to speak is Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Virginia is moving to replace the Lee statue in a year of reckoning about racial injustice following the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. The five finalists are all storied Virginians who are people of color.
The list of finalists does not include George C. Marshall, U.S. Army chief of staff during World War II and a former secretary of state and secretary of defense who had significant support in correspondence to the panel.
The Virginia Department of Historic Resources researched potential honorees suggested to the panel in correspondence and in public comments and helped develop the list of the five finalists.
Correspondence to the panel featured about 100 different suggestions including names of people who were not Virginians - such as Abraham Lincoln - or who are ineligible because they are living, such as former Gov. Doug Wilder.
Others suggested most frequently who did not make the list of finalists included Booker T. Washington, educator, prominent African American leader and first head of the Tuskegee Institute; Robert Russa Moton, an administrator at Hampton Institute who followed Washington as leader of Tuskegee Institute and had a long career of public service; James Madison, architect of the Constitution and the fourth U.S. president; and Katherine Johnson, a pioneering NASA mathematician;
