Oliver Hill, Barbara Johns, Maggie Walker among finalists to replace Virginia's Lee statue at U.S. Capitol

Civil rights attorney Oliver Hill Sr., teenage civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns and Maggie Walker, the first African American woman to charter a bank in the U.S. are among the five finalists to replace Virginia's statue of Robert E. Lee at the U.S. Capitol.

The other two finalists are Pocahontas and John Mercer Langston, Virginia's first African American member of Congress.

The Commission For Historical Statues In The United States Capitol will make its recommendation to the General Assembly in a virtual meeting Wednesday at 3 p.m. Details on how to attend are posted at dhr.virginia.gov/uscapitolcommission/. The deadline to sign up to speak is Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Virginia is moving to replace the Lee statue in a year of reckoning about racial injustice following the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. The five finalists are all storied Virginians who are people of color.

The list of finalists does not include George C. Marshall, U.S. Army chief of staff during World War II and a former secretary of state and secretary of defense who had significant support in correspondence to the panel.