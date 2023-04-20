It’s now legal to possess up to one ounce of marijuana in Virginia. But there’s no legal way to buy it or sell it, and now, on 4/20, a day celebrated for cannabis consumption, almost two years after legalization, it appears the creation of a legal marketplace won’t come to the state anytime soon.

Democrats who passed the legislation in 2021 set a goal of legal marijuana commerce by 2024. Now Republicans control the governor’s mansion and the House of Delegates, and they’ve hit the brakes.

Maybe it’s for the best that Virginia doesn’t have a legal marketplace, said Chelsea Higgs Wise, executive director of Marijuana Justice. Some large manufacturers in other states have been accused of suppressing unionization efforts and maltreating workers. Virginia legislators recently have shown little movement toward giving Black small business owners a leg up in the industry or releasing people imprisoned for marijuana offenses.

Having no legal market is better than having the wrong legal market, she said. So why not keep the status quo?

“What would be wrong with being able to grow it and not feeding into a corporate cannabis system?” she said.

Marijuana possession became legal in Virginia in July 2021 – adults 21 and older can possess up to one ounce, but they can’t consume it in public.

The law includes a $25 fine for possessing more than an ounce but less than a pound, and a $25 fine for adults under the age of 21 but over 18 possessing it.

Since there’s no way to buy it or sell it, residents must grow it themselves or obtain a prescription from a doctor for medical marijuana and visit a licensed dispensary, such as gLeaf, which has four locations in the Richmond area.

Democrats, who at the time controlled both chambers of the General Assembly and the governor’s office, never sorted out how to implement a legal marketplace. They wanted to give Black small business owners a head start, given how Black people were disproportionately arrested and charged with marijuana crimes. They also pushed to release those sent to prison for marijuana convictions.

Now Republicans have gained more power. The 2023 General Assembly session came and went without legislation passed to help implement a marketplace.

“I think that it means that Virginia isn’t going to accept any type of legal market that is proposed,” Higgs Wise said.

If Virginia were to allow a marketplace that benefits big business, that would be worse than the status quo, she said. Other states have opened marketplaces, allowed large manufacturers to set up shop, and some states have experienced negative consequences.

The largest marijuana producer in New Jersey, called Curaleaf, almost lost its license after it shut down a cultivation facility that caused 40 employees to lose their jobs and was accused of interfering with its employees’ efforts to unionize.

In Massachusetts, a 27-year-old cannabis warehouse employee died last year. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said she succumbed to occupational asthma due to exposure to ground cannabis. OSHA claimed employees hadn’t been properly trained, a Boston television station reported.

Virginia doesn’t have to follow this path, Higgs Wise said. “The idea that we have to do it this way is a lie.”

So Virginia operates without stores where customers can walk in, peruse the products and make a purchase. Because access is harder, the price is higher.

According to a survey conducted by real estate company Clever and a national cannabis retailer called Leafly, marijuana is more expensive in Richmond than the national average. An ounce of high-quality marijuana costs $355 here, compared with the national average of $316.

The survey looked at 31 large- and medium-size cities where possession is legal. Richmond ranked last for marijuana access, based on the rate of cannabis-prescribing doctors, the rate of dispensaries and the quality of dispensaries.

Pivoting to hemp

While marijuana legislation has stalled, lawmakers have pivoted to regulating the hemp industry.

This month, the General Assembly approved Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s amendments to bills that more tightly regulate the state’s hemp industry and limit the amount of the psychoactive compound in hemp products. Hemp and marijuana are different varieties of the same basic plant, cannabis sativa.

Hemp often has less of the psychoactive compound that produces a high, THC. But some products do have enough to intoxicate. Poison control centers in the state said they’ve received an uptick in calls for children becoming ill after consuming hemp products, such as candy.

Numerous health care associations wrote to Youngkin last month, saying Virginia needed a law to close this loophole and “adequately prohibit the retail sale of unregulated products with intoxicating levels of THC.”

Hemp products can include creams advertised to relieve pain and tablets to reduce stress.

Legislators passed a bill that limits hemp products to no more than 0.3% THC and a 25-to-1 ratio of CBD to THC. Youngkin supports the measure.

CBD is a compound that does not create a psychoactive effect on the consumer. CBD products, such as oils and soaps, are marketed to relieve pain.

But Democrats opposed to the bill said it encourages consumers to seek out illegal products with higher levels of THC or synthetic versions.

Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, said the bills would create an “illicit THC market.” Jason Amatucci, president of the Virginia Hemp Coalition, said the bills go too far and take nonintoxicating products off store shelves.

Legalization’s effect

Still, legalization of marijuana has left its mark on Richmond. Cannabis seems to have taken hold at Virginia Commonwealth University in a way that it hasn’t at other colleges. Alcohol violations at the school have plummeted 93% in the past five years. When students were asked why, some said it was because VCU students were more interested in marijuana than alcohol.

“Way more people smoke weed than drink,” Nikolett Kormos, a freshman studying physical therapy, said last year.

Other colleges haven’t seen similar drops in alcohol violations. Marijuana apparently hasn’t displaced alcohol in the community at large, either.

The McShin Foundation, which treats drug and alcohol addiction, did not experienced a decline in the number of people arriving for alcohol addiction in the first year after marijuana was legalized, John Shinholser, the foundation’s former president, said last year.

Shinholser said he supports legalized consumption and sale of cannabis for adults. The vast majority of users don’t abuse it or transition to harder drugs, he said.

As for 4/20, its association with cannabis reportedly started with five California teenagers in 1971 who got together to smoke it — at 4:20 in the afternoon.

