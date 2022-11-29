On both sides of aisle, McEachin remembered for public service

Friends and colleagues on Tuesday remembered the life and impact of U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin, the son of a teacher and military veteran who became a minister, lawyer and trailblazing Virginia political figure known for his deep passion for equality, environmental issues and public service.

His office announced the death late Monday, weeks after McEachin, a Democrat, won a fourth term representing all of Richmond, parts of Henrico and Chesterfield counties, and the Tri-Cities area in the 4th Congressional District.

He leaves behind two daughters, a son and wife Colette, who also is Richmond's commonwealth's attorney. Funeral services are pending.

President Joe Biden, in one of numerous tributes issued Tuesday by leaders of both parties about the lawmaker, said McEachin “never quit in his pursuit of justice.”

“Don was a fighter. He fought for justice, for civil rights, and for communities that are often left behind,” Biden said.

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin called McEachin “a valiant fighter until the end” who “worked tirelessly to improve the lives of his constituents and Americans.”

U.S. flags were ordered to be flown at half-staff over the U.S. Capitol and in Virginia to honor the late congressman.

U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott, D-3rd, hailed McEachin's legacy as the first African American to run as the nominee of a major party for attorney general in 2001, ultimately losing to Republican Jerry Kilgore, and as the third to be elected to Congress from Virginia.

(John Mercer Langston, elected in 1888 to represent the 4th District, was Virginia's first African American in Congress. Scott became the second 105 years later.)

"Donald was a thoughtful and principled legislator and respected by people on both sides of the aisle," Scott said.

A tall man known for his large smile, convivial nature and appreciation of “Star Trek,” McEachin was remembered Tuesday by those who worked with him not only on his kind demeanor but his passion to uplift and advocate for others.

“I feel like this is one of those moments for not just (the people of) Virginia, but also for a lot of Black people, who were not always represented in politics or the halls of power,” said Sheri Shannon, a political consultant who had interacted with McEachin over the years. “We knew him and we had a special connection to him. And we felt heard and seen.”

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, a close political ally, called McEachin "a progressive champion" and "a true public servant who, in sickness or in health over a 22-year career, always put the people first and never stopped working for and loving his community."

“His imposing frame was eclipsed only by a fundamentally kind and generous spirit, and the legacy of his many contributions to the welfare of this city will live on."

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., in a statement said: “Even though he battled cancer and faced other trials in recent years, he never lost his focus on social and environmental justice.”

‘I will miss him terribly’

McEachin was born in Nuremberg, Germany, in October 1961. His father was in the Army and his mother was a school teacher.

He graduated from St. Christopher’s School in Richmond in 1979, earned a bachelor’s degree at American University in 1982 and a law degree at the University of Virginia four years later.

McEachin had a long career as a personal-injury lawyer and co-owner of the McEachin & Gee law firm in Henrico County, but he also had a master’s degree in divinity from Virginia Union University. He did not lead a church, but helped at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Beaverdam.

“There’s ministry in the church, and there’s ministry outside of the church,” he said in 2018.

He served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 1996 to 2002 and the state Senate from 2006 to 2008.

In the state Senate, McEachin was an early battler for laws that were eventually enacted when Democrats a few years later won control of both bodies in the General Assembly, including a proposal to increase the threshold that makes larceny a felony and another requiring the governor to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas initiative.

He battled too, though unsuccessfully, to remove a ban that existed at the time barring some health plans from covering abortions and that would have made private sales of firearms a misdemeanor

“He was such a great ally in the fight against injustice in the marketplace -- predatory lending, consumer fraud and exploitation. So many victories that were quietly won. I will miss him terribly,” Jay Speer, executive director Virginia Poverty Law Center.

Juvenile justice and school discipline issues were another focus, both in the General Assembly and in Congress, said Amy Woolard, chief program officer for the ACLU Virginia, who worked with McEachin on those issues.

“He was passionate about ending school-to-prison pipeline,” she said.

His efforts in the General Assembly were wide-ranging, from barring discrimination against gays and lesbians to “ban the box” measures barring state agencies from asking about job applicants’ criminal records to regulating the use of drones for surveillance to allowing “DREAMers” – children whose parents brought them to the United States without a visa – to benefit from instate tuition if they paid taxes here.

Chesapeake Bay Foundation Virginia Executive Director Peggy Sanner, remembering his listening sessions on environment justice issues and efforts to reduce pollution in the James River and Chesapeake Bay, said: “From his years as a state legislator through his time in Congress, Donald McEachin was a visionary leader for environmental justice and a stalwart champion for cleaner waterways and healthier communities.”

State Sen. Tommy Norment, R-James City, remembers the times on the Courts of Justice Committee, he'd glance over to his left to see McEachin tapping away on his laptop, researching points of law related to the often obscure issues the committee wrestled with.

"I think people may not realize what an astute lawyer he was, too," Norment said.

"If we were dealing with an area he didn't practice in, he'd be looking up the law to be sure he understood the issues," Norment said. "He was always forthcoming and candid; he wasn't one to obfuscate but always with civility."

Others across the political aisle said McEachin was a fair and principled figure.

“When I got into law enforcement and went to work for a Democrat, he made his opinion very clear to me and my boss that I as a Republican should never have been hired,” said Jerry Lucas Baldwin, former chairman of the Chesterfield County Republican Party. “I didn’t mind, and thank God, my boss didn’t either. I told him I didn’t think he should’ve been elected, either. We shared a laugh, and resigned to only talk ‘Star Trek’ in the future.”

Said Speaker of the House Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah: “We served together in the House of Delegates, and he was always warm and kind to his colleagues. Don was a dedicated public servant, and I pray that his family finds peace in the days ahead.”

‘It's a great day in Virginia’

McEachin was first elected to Congress in 2016 after a court ordered redistricting of the 4th District as part of its response to alleged racial gerrymandering of the 3rd District by General Assembly Republicans.

The 4th District now includes all or part of 15 cities and counties, stretching from Richmond to Brunswick, Greensville and Southampton counties. It gets about three-fourths of its votes from Richmond and from eastern Henrico and eastern Chesterfield.

Shannon recalled how the congressman would show up to be supportive and present at other community events beyond his duties as a representative.

“When you think about the work that our elected officials do, quite often, a lot of them really only come around at election time — but that wasn’t him,” she said.

U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin • Born Aston Donald McEachin Oct. 10, 1961, in Nuremberg, Germany. His father was an Army veteran and his mother a school teacher. • Graduated from St. Christopher’s School in Richmond in 1979. He would also graduate from American University with a degree in political science and from the University of Virginia School of Law. He also received a master of divinity from The Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University. • Founded McEachin and Gee Law Firm in 1990. • Served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 1996 to 2002 and 2006 to 2008 and the state Senate from 2008 to 2016. • Elected to U.S. House on Nov. 8, 2016. • With wife and Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin raised three children.

The sentiment was echoed by Queen Nakia Shabazz, the CEO of Virginia Environmental Justice Collaborative. McEachin had reached out to her and VEJC for input as he worked on the Environmental Justice for All Act. The legislation was introduced into Congress this year and Shabazz hopes whoever is elected next can help "carry the bill forward."

The Virginia Congressional delegation, unlike in most other states, meets regularly and members of both parties often work together on issues vital to the state, including Chesapeake Bay and military budgets.

McEachin’s priorities in Congress included protecting the Affordable Care Act and women's reproductive rights, combating climate change and promoting environmental justice, and preserving Black cemeteries.

He introduced the African American Burial Grounds Preservation Act, a measure that would provide $3 million annually to preserve and restore Black cemeteries.

McEachin took personal pleasure in leading a successful effort to rename Fort Lee after Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg, the Army's highest ranking minority general when he retired in 1981, and Lt. Col. Charity Adams. Gregg was a lifelong friend of the congressman's father, a U.S. Army veteran.

"It's a great day in Virginia," he exclaimed after a congressional naming commission announced its choices in May to replace the former Confederate general's name on the sprawling base outside of Petersburg in his district.

Cancer diagnosis

He lost 60 pounds and underwent a number of surgeries to correct the condition, which he treated as temporary and not an obstacle to his work in the House of Representatives.

Angele Russell, director of partnerships for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, remembers being there a few weeks back to talk about the disease at the First Baptist Church of South Richmond. The group raises awareness about the illness.

“He talked for 10 minutes about how important it is to get screened,” she said. “This is one cancer that’s preventable.”

Quotes: Remembering A. Donald McEachin "Congressman McEachin was a tireless advocate for the people of Virginia and our nation. He dedicated his life to advancing America’s working …

Even amid cancer treatments, McEachin was always checking on others, said Richmond businessman Charlie Diradour, who knew him growing up. McEachin was a high school basketball star who took time to help a younger kid struggling with geometry.

“When I think of him, I don’t remember the Congressman, I remember my math tutor in 10th grade,” he said.

He also remembers the time McEachin called about Diradour’s daughter “at the U.S. Air Force Academy when it was locked down for COVID to see how she was doing.”

“No matter what he was going through, he always had time for others; he was always gracious,” Diradour said.

McEachin on Nov. 8 defeated Republican Leon Benjamin for the second time. His fourth term was scheduled to begin in January.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., a former Richmond city councilman and mayor, recalled first meeting McEachin in 1985 and attending a party for his wedding to Colette. He was with him three weeks ago celebrating the election win.

"He was a gentle giant, a compassionate champion for underdogs, a climate warrior, a Christian example, an understanding dad, a proud husband, a loyal brother," he said.