On eve of Tech shooting anniversary, Kaine and Warner reintroduce 'Virginia plan' for gun control

“Virginia knows all too well the heartbreaking consequences of gun violence,” Warner and Kaine said Thursday. “We’ve seen it in the tragedies of Virginia Tech and Virginia Beach and the countless drive-by shootings, domestic violence, and suicides by firearm across the country."

"We’re proud of the Commonwealth for leading the way to advance gun reform; now it’s time for Congress to save lives," they said.

(Virginia lawmakers backed most of Northam's proposed gun restrictions in 2020. A Senate panel declined to advance his proposed ban on assault-style weapons as four Democrats joined Republicans to defeat the measure in the Senate Judiciary Committee.)

Kaine and Warner proposed the same law a year ago, but it went nowhere in Congress. Now, with Democrats holding advantages in both chambers and the White House, they hope for better results.

"The senators are hopeful about the bill’s prospects given the new Democratic majority and the increased demands from the American public calling on Congress to act on gun violence," Kaine spokeswoman Katie Stuntz said Thursday.