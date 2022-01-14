On Inauguration Eve, Youngkin proclaims spirit of Virginia 'alive and well'

He had visited the commemorative trail of historic markers during his gubernatorial campaign and recalled "the way it made us feel a connection to our history."

"Yes, the toughest part of our nation's history," he added, "but it also helps us understand where we can go and how much progress we have made."

But after the sun went down, the party lights came on - with Youngkin's last name in large letters etched in bright white bulbs with a red star over it at the top of the stairs to greet guests to the Omni ballroom for the reception.

Republicans reveled in the moment, with the Grand Old Party poised to regain control of all three executive branch offices and the House of Delegates, just two years after losing two decades of control over the House and starved for a victory in a statewide race since 2009. Few in the crowd at the large cocktail party wore masks amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Later Friday night, the Youngkins were to host a "Spirit of Imagination" dinner at the Science Museum of Virginia.