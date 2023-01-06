On Jan. 6 anniversary, McClellan raises stakes; Benjamin touts unity

Two years after a presidential election protest turned into insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Sen. Jennifer McClellan said the stakes couldn't be clearer for American democracy as early voting began on Friday for a Feb. 21 special election to fill the congressional seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, on Nov. 28.

Democratic nominee McClellan, an African American state senator from Richmond, recalled how she had celebrated the election of Raphael Warnock in a special election in Georgia the night before the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Warnock's victory then gave Georgia its first Black senator and Democrats a Senate majority, which they retained after he won again in Georgia in November. But supporters of then-President Donald Trump violently stormed the Capitol in a futile attempt to block Congress from certifying the election of Democrat Joe Biden as president.

"I went to bed full of hope," McClellan said Friday at an early voting rally outside of the Richmond Department of Elections Office. "And the next day, that hope turned into horror, when people tried to take by force ... what they could not win at the ballot box."

McClellan, who introduced the Voting Rights Act of Virginia a week later, faces Republican nominee Leon Benjamin and political independent Elliott Cox-Wardrick in the special election.

Later on Friday, Benjamin, a South Richmond minister in his third race for the 4th District seat, sidestepped questions about the insurrection or his refusal to concede his election losses to McEachin by 91,000 votes in 2020 and 73,000 votes on Nov. 8.

"Rehashing things that divide us are only going to keep dividing us," he said in an appearance outside the early voting center, accompanied only by Richmond City Republican Committee Chairman Hayden Fisher. "We have to now to find a way to communicate unity."

In his second campaign against McEachin last year, Benjamin said, "Election integrity is the single most important issue facing America today” and alleged that “the election was STOLEN from our rightful President Donald J. Trump.” He also promised to be "an ULTRA MAGA Pro Trump congressman 100% of the time with ZERO COMPROMISE,” referring to Trump’s Make America Great Again slogan.

Benjamin mentioned none of that on Friday. He spoke instead about curbing inflation, securing national borders, reducing crime and making schools safer.

"I am not going to be one that wants to be divisive and keep dividing us - we have had enough of that," he said. "It is time now to unite all people."

Benjamin said his campaign team will contact McClellan's team to challenge her to debate. "We are ready," he said. "Let's talk about the issues."

Earlier on Friday, McClellan said hadn't heard from him or his campaign.

"They haven't conceded that they lost the last two times," she said after her rally, which also featured U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and other top Democratic elected officials in Richmond.

Democrats vowed not to be complacent about their chances in the heavily Democratic district, even though McClellan captured almost 85% of the vote in a four-candidate firehouse primary that drew 27,900 voters on Dec. 20 just eight days after Gov. Glenn Youngkin set the special election date.

"We can't take anything for granted," said 2nd District Richmond City Councilwoman Katherine Jordan. "We've got to get the same level of enthusiasm for every election because so much is at stake."

Those stakes include an ongoing struggle over who will lead the U.S. House of Representatives after four days of Republican party infighting led to a deadlock in election of a new Speaker. Newly elected or re-elected representatives cannot be sworn into office - or, arguably, represent their constituents - until a new Speaker is chosen.

As of late Friday afternoon Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California had gained support among a number of GOP holdouts and expressed confidence, but remained short of victory after 13 ballots.

"They show us each and every day how they would govern," Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said. "That's why it's important to put the right people in office."

Benjamin, asked about the impasse in the House, said McCarthy and the Freedom Caucus "are now starting to work that out."

"That's part of the process," he said. "I think America needs to see what that really looks like real time. We are following the Constitution of the United States."

The special election will feature three Black candidates to represent a district with a majority of racial and ethnic minority voters. If elected, McClellan would be the first African American woman to represent Virginia in Congress.

"I think people are going to be excited to be part of history," said Alexsis Rodgers, chair of the 4th District Democratic Committee.