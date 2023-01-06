On Jan. 6 anniversary, McClellan raises stakes in 4th District election

Two years after a presidential election protest turned into insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Sen. Jennifer McClellan said the stakes couldn't be clearer for American democracy as early voting began on Friday for a Feb. 21 special election to fill the congressional seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, on Nov. 28.

Democratic nominee McClellan, an African American state senator from Richmond, recalled how she had celebrated the election of Raphael Warnock in a special election in Georgia the night before the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Warnock's victory then gave Georgia its first Black senator and Democrats a Senate majority, which they retained after he won again in Georgia in November. But supporters of then-President Donald Trump violently stormed the Capitol in a futile attempt to block Congress from certifying the election of Democrat Joe Biden as president.

"I went to bed full of hope," McClellan said Friday at an early voting rally outside of the Richmond Department of Elections Office. "And the next day, that hope turned into horror, when people tried to take by force ... what they could not win at the ballot box."

McClellan faces Republican nominee Leon Benjamin and political independent Elliott Cox-Wardrick in the special election. Benjamin, a South Richmond minister who is scheduled to appear at his own rally outside the Richmond early voting center later on Friday, lost to McEachin by 91,000 votes in 2020 and by 73,000 votes on Nov. 8.

"They haven't conceded that they lost the last two times," McClellan said after her rally, which also featured U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and other top Democratic elected officials in Richmond.

Democrats vowed not to be complacent about their chances in the heavily Democratic district, even though McClellan captured almost 85% of the vote in a four-candidate firehouse primary that drew 27,900 voters on Dec. 20 just eight days after Gov. Glenn Youngkin set the special election date.

"We can't take anything for granted," said 2nd District Richmond City Councilwoman Katherine Jordan. "We've got to get the same level of enthusiasm for every election because so much is at stake."

Those stakes include an ongoing struggle over who will lead the U.S. House of Representatives after four days of Republican party infighting has led to a deadlock in election of a new Speaker. Newly elected or re-elected representatives cannot be sworn into office - or, arguably, represent their constituents - until a new Speaker is chosen.

As of early Friday afternoon Rep. Kevin McCarthy had gained support among a number of GOP holdouts but remained short of victory after 12 ballots.

"They show us each and every day how they would govern," Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said. "That's why it's important to put the right people in office."

Kaine, who was evacuated from the Senate during the insurrection, derided "the stunt that's going on in the House right now."

He recalled how senators, huddled in a safe place during the insurrection two years earlier, had cheered the arrival of Virginia State Police to bolster the embattled Capitol and District of Columbia police who were defending the building and members of Congress.

Kaine said he told Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., "The last time there was a domestic insurrection against the United States, Virginia was leading it."

This time, 156 years after the end of the Civil War, "Virginia is coming to the rescue," he said.

McClellan recalled, as she has before during her congressional bid, how her great-grandfather had been forced to take a literacy test and ask three white men to vouch for him before he was able to register to vote more than a century ago. She still has the receipt for the poll tax that her father, the late James McClellan, paid to register in 1947.

A week after the insurrection at the Capitol, McClellan introduced the Voting Rights Act of Virginia, which the Democratic-controlled General Assembly adopted and then-Gov. Ralph Northam signed into law, making Virginia the first state in the South to adopt a package of comprehensive voting rights protections.

"While we're very proud of what we did in Virginia, it's time for Congress to act," said Tram Nguyen, executive director of New Virginia Majority, a Democratic advocacy group.

The special election will feature three Black candidates to represent a district with a majority of racial and ethnic minority voters to succeed McEachin, who was the third Black congressional representative from Virginia. If elected, McClellan would be the first African American woman to represent Virginia in Congress.

"I think people are going to be excited to be part of history," said Alexsis Rodgers, chair of the 4th District Democratic Committee.