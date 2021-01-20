'On our way!' Richmond-area Biden backers celebrate new president

Charlie Diradour woke up on his 57th birthday with an extra reason to celebrate.
President-elect Joe Biden was about to take the oath as the 46th president of the United States after a journey that took him through Richmond for a fundraiser 17 months ago that Diradour and other local Democrats organized for Biden's campaign.
"We're going to be on our way!" Diradour, a Richmond real estate developer, said in a live Facebook message on Wednesday morning. "On our way as a nation, on our way as a people."
"This one's up there as one of the best birthdays ever," he said in an earlier Facebook post.
Biden, who had served as vice president for eight years under President Barack Obama, was one of a large field of candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination when he arrived at The Boathouse restaurant at Rocketts Landing in Richmond's East End on Aug. 27, 2019.
He was there for a fundraiser that Diradour and his wife, Dr. Ann Ritter, a pediatric neurosurgeon at the Children's Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University, had helped to organize.
The event raised more than $150,000 for a campaign that would get a major boost from Virginia voters the next March when Biden won the Democratic primary on Super Tuesday with 54% of the vote. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., finishing second with 23%.
"It all worked out," said J.J. Minor, a Richmond Democratic activist who also helped organize the fundraiser in 2019 with his mother, Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond. "I know we made the right choice."
Like Diradour, Minor has a fresh birthday memory. He turned 46 on Jan. 6, the day that Congress began certifying Biden's electoral victory despite an insurrection by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, who stormed the U.S. Capitol to disrupt the process.
"All that happened in Washington on my birthday, I will never forget it," he said in a subsequent text message on Wednesday. "But, I celebrate the age of 46 knowing that we have the 46th president in the White House, Biden!!!!"
Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, and then-Del. Debra Rodman, D-Henrico, also attended the Boathouse fundraiser.
Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., had introduced Babgy to Biden on Election Day in 2008, when Obama became the first African American to win the presidency.
"I knew he was the guy that could give us the best chance to win," Bagby said.
But Bagby also had heard from friends who knew Biden that "he is committed to ensure that every voice is heard."
"He is loyal to Black voters," he said.
Kaine, who was present at the Inauguration, said Wednesday that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman and person of color elected to that office, will "restore compassion and competence to the White House.
"The President and Vice President have shown they are committed to healing our country from the minute they step into office," he said in a statement.
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, who also was present, called Biden's presidency "a moment of optimism and a moment of renewal," during a COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 400,000 Americans, including almost 6,000 in Virginia.
For Diradour, the moment is personally satisfying.
He said he first met Biden in 2006, when he was buying coffee for his wife at a shop in Wilmington, Del., the then-senator's home town. He recognized the man, standing in line in running pants and aviator glasses, and introduced himself. "He stuck out his hand and said, 'I'm Joe. How are you?'"
Fifteen years later, Ritter introduced Biden at the Boathouse fundraiser because Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, who co-sponsored the event and was supposed to introduce him, was absent because of illness.
Diradour had been part of an unsuccessful bid to draft Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016, when the vice president declined to run so soon after the death of his son, Beau. The Richmond businessman became part of Biden's national fundraising committee in 2019 for the 2020 election.
"You're going to see an honorable man lead the country," Diradour said Wednesday.,
McEachin was present on Wednesday at the Capitol for the inauguration of a man he had endorsed at the beginning of a long and sometimes bitter primary fight.
"Being at the inauguration today really brought things full circle for me," he said in a phone interview. "It's a special sense of pride and a special sense of accomplishment. We did it. We saved democracy."
(804) 649-6964