'On our way!' Richmond-area Biden backers celebrate new president

Kaine, who was present at the Inauguration, said Wednesday that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman and person of color elected to that office, will "restore compassion and competence to the White House.

"The President and Vice President have shown they are committed to healing our country from the minute they step into office," he said in a statement.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, who also was present, called Biden's presidency "a moment of optimism and a moment of renewal," during a COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 400,000 Americans, including almost 6,000 in Virginia.

For Diradour, the moment is personally satisfying.

He said he first met Biden in 2006, when he was buying coffee for his wife at a shop in Wilmington, Del., the then-senator's home town. He recognized the man, standing in line in running pants and aviator glasses, and introduced himself. "He stuck out his hand and said, 'I'm Joe. How are you?'"

Fifteen years later, Ritter introduced Biden at the Boathouse fundraiser because Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, who co-sponsored the event and was supposed to introduce him, was absent because of illness.