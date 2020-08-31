On second try, Senate panel votes to reduce penalty for violating governor's emergency COVID orders

A Senate panel voted on Monday to reduce the potential penalty for violating a gubernatorial emergency order from a misdemeanor to a civilian fine of up to $500.

It was the second try for the Senate Committee on General Laws and Technology, which had deadlocked last week on Senate Bill 5117, proposed by Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath.

Gov. Ralph Northam, who has prevailed in a number of legal challenges to emergency restrictions he issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, requested the bill.

After reviving the bill for reconsideration on Monday, the committee approved it by a vote of 9-5, with Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George, joining Democrats in support of the measure.

Currently, a violation of a gubernatorial emergency order is a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $2,500, but the legislation would convert the penalty to a civilian fine of up $500.

"It will reduce the penalty for those who may be in violation," Deeds told the committee, which met by ZOOM call.

The argument didn't sway most Republicans. "I think it sends the wrong message," said Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg.