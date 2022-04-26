On Wednesday's agenda: Gas tax, vetoes, amendments, and a potential party coup

With no sign of a new state budget, the General Assembly will return to Richmond on Wednesday for a packed day of legislative duties and party politics.

The one-day "veto session" will convene at noon to allow the assembly to act on Gov. Glenn Youngkin's veto of 25 bills - all sponsored by Democratic legislators and most passed with bipartisan support - and proposed amendments to about 115 other bills adopted during the regular session that adjourned on March 12.

Democrats may have some GOP support to challenge the Republican governor's actions, but not likely enough for the two-thirds vote necessary to overturn his vetoes. Republicans hold a 52-48 edge in the House.

Gas tax

However, Democrats hold a 21-19 edge in the Senate and an 11-5 majority in the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee. The committee will meet on Wednesday morning to take up and likely reject Youngkin's new proposal to suspend Virginia's 26.2-cent-per-gallon gasoline tax for three months, before restoring it gradually and capping future increases for inflation.

The legislation, proposed by Youngkin ally Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, is separate from the bills that the assembly will consider in reconvened session on Wednesday because it was introduced during the special session that convened on April 4. The Senate committee killed an earlier proposal by the governor to retroactively roll back the last 5-cent-per-gallon increase in the tax on July 1 for 12 months.

The House Finance Committee already has endorsed a version of the gas tax holiday proposed by freshman Del. Tara Durant, R-Stafford, and sent it to the House Appropriations Committee for further action. The appropriations committee has not scheduled a meeting to consider the bill.

Budget

The gas tax proposal also is ultimately caught up in deliberations by a conference committee of six delegates and eight senators who are negotiating compromises on revisions to the budget for the current fiscal year that ends June 30 and the next two-year budget that would take effect July 1.

House and Senate budget leaders told the Richmond Times-Dispatch last week that a budget agreement is weeks away. Those negotiations revolve around changes the first-year governor proposed to state income and sales taxes, as well as the gas tax.

The competing budgets are almost $3 billion apart in the fiscal resources available to support new spending because the Senate has endorsed about half of the more than $5 billion in tax cuts that Youngkin has proposed.

Separate negotiations also are pending over other legislation not finalized during the regular session. Most of the other unfinished business - including proposals to create a network of laboratory schools and find ways to replace or repair outdated public school buildings - is linked to a budget agreement.

March for Life

Plenty of action also is expected outside of the legislative chambers during the one-day session.

Anti-abortion activists will rally outside of the Capitol for the annual March for Life. Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and Dr. Alveda King, niece of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, are the scheduled keynote speakers at a rally that will begin at 11 a.m. and precede the noon march to push for state restrictions on abortion.

House Democrats

House Democrats are expected to conduct their own political drama on Wednesday with a private caucus meeting and potential vote on whether to change their leadership.

Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, is leading an effort to replace former Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, as minority leader, and Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, as caucus chair, as Democrats seek to regain control of the House in elections scheduled next year.