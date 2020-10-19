One state budget done, another one looms just ahead

Layne said his primary concern is the lack of “structural balance” in the second year of the budget — running from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022 — because of uncertainty over whether the revenues will be available to pay for the new spending.

State revenues were up 7.6% in September compared with September 2019 and almost 10% in the fiscal year that began July 1, but much of the excess revenues came from estimated income tax payments that are the most volatile source of funding for the state general fund budget.

The $46 billion general fund pays for core public services, such as education, public safety and the state’s share of health care.

“We had a pretty good recovery [in the previous three months],” Layne said of the national economy, “but it’s starting to wane now because the stimulus [aid] is going away.”

The administration has not released the results of an interim forecast completed last week on the costs of Virginia’s $13.7 billion Medicaid program, which traditionally has been a major factor in determining mandatory spending that the governor must address in his proposed budget. Administration officials are waiting for the final Medicaid cost estimates on Nov. 1.

“I don’t think it’s going to be as bad as previous years,” Layne said.