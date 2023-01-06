 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One tribe, two competing realities, in quest for federal recognition

20221124_MET_TRIBUTE_ER_07

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Mattaponi Chief Mark Falling Star Custalow look on as first lady Suzanne Youngkin thanks Lois Custalow Morning Glory Carter for a gift presented to her during the 345th annual tax tribute ceremony outside the Executive Mansion on Nov. 23.

 EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH

Be on the lookout for some nuisance showers late Sunday afternoon

The Mattaponi Indian tribe has formally asked for recognition by the federal government - or has it?

Chief Lionel "Lonnie" Custalow and tribal leaders who say they were elected last March filed the petition on Wednesday at the U.S. Department of the Interior to launch a process to grant the Mattaponi federal recognition through the Bureau of Indian Affairs, or BIA.

20230107_MET_MATTAPONI

Lionel "Lonnie" Custalow

"I'm hopeful that we can come together as one government," Custalow said

But the Mattaponi's longtime chief says neither the tribe nor the state recognizes the new leaders, the validity of the election or their authority to petition the federal government on behalf of the tribe, one of two in Virginia with reservations established by treaty in King William County in the 17th century.

"They had no authority at all," said Mattaponi Chief Mark Custalow, who says he was first elected chief nine years ago, while the rival group contends the tribe hasn't held a popular election of its leaders since 1969.

20221124_MET_TRIBUTE_ER_01

Mattaponi Chief Mark Falling Star Custalow, along with Jacob Driftwood Custalow (left) and Brandon Thundercloud Custalow (right), presented a deer to Gov. Glenn Youngkin and first lady Suzanne Youngkin on Nov. 23 during the tax tribute ceremony from the Mattaponi and Pamunkey tribes

Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration says it continues to recognize Mark Custalow, who appeared on behalf of the tribe when it presented its annual tax tribute of deer to the governor in November. He said he also appeared on behalf of the tribe in a meeting with other tribal chiefs on Friday.

"There has been no change in who we recognize as chief of the Mattaponi," Secretary of the Commonwealth Kay Coles James said on Thursday.

In a battle of competing philosophies and facts, one thing is clear: the Mattaponi have fallen behind other Virginia tribes in receiving recognition that opens the way for federal aid in health care, housing and other infrastructure needs that would come with its sovereign status.

Mark Custalow said his administration is preparing a petition for federal recognition to submit to the BIA by the end of the year, but the newly elected group says the tribe filed a letter of intent to do so in 1995 - almost 28 years ago.

"The previous administration has not delivered on their promises to get a federal recognition petition going," Lonnie Custalow said on Thursday.

The Mattaponi would be the second Virginia tribe to seek federal recognition administratively, as the neighboring Pamunkey tribe achieved in 2016. Six other tribes - the Chickahominy, Upper Mattaponi, Eastern Chickahominy, Rappahannock, Nansemond and Monacan - received federal recognition through legislation Congress passed in 2018.

Three other Virginia tribes - the Nottoway, Cheroenhaka and Patawomeck - are recognized by the state, but not by the federal government.

The decision to file a petition with the federal government attempts to break an impasse between the competing leadership factions of the Mattaponi over who belongs to the tribe and governs it after more than a year of public feuding.

"The only question for the BIA is whether the tribe should be recognized," said Claire Guthrie Gastañaga, a former state chief deputy attorney general and former leader of the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia, who is counsel to the newly elected tribal leaders.

The petition was filed by the officers who say they were elected in March in an election conducted by a former Virginia elections officer and two other independent observers. Those officers include: Lonnie Custalow as chief; Gloria Custalow, his sister, as assistant chief; and nine other members of the tribal council.

Gastañaga said the election was open to 62 lineal tribal descendants identified at that time, and 41 of those voted. The petition subsequently estimates that about 220 people belong to the tribe, based on voting lists from 1868, 1907 and 1910, as well as census data, voter registration and other documents. Of those, the petition says 75 have land allotments on the reservation.

Counting residents of Virginia tribes is hard because of the Racial Integrity Act, adopted by the state in 1924, which denied Indian status and classified them instead as colored. The law also led tribes to adopt constitutions that prohibited membership by Indians with Black ancestry.

The Mattaponi, after electing new officers, also adopted a new constitution last spring that does not exclude people based on race or limit rights by gender, as some of the tribe's women have alleged.

Mark Custalow, who says he is still chief, alleged that reservation residents and other tribal descendants were excluded from the election.

Other than Lonnie Custalow and his family, "no reservation residents were involved," Mark Custalow said.

Those who say they were elected "are not the governing body of the tribe," he said.

Mark Custalow estimated tribal membership "in the hundreds," but said that 65 people live on the reservation. He said voting membership is based on whether people live on the reservation, which is the limit of the tribe's jurisdiction.

"We're no different than the state of Virginia," he said. "No one who lives in Michigan can come to Virginia and vote for governor."

Mark Custalow said his administration is revising the tribal constitution. "We're not excluding anybody," he said.

The overriding issue in the clash of tribal factions is federal recognition of the Mattaponi.

Lonnie Custalow and his administration say the failure to seek recognition has cost the tribe dearly in federal aid, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, when federal emergency funding packages included money specifically for recognized Indian tribes.

"They've missed opportunities," he said. "That's why it's so important to move forward with federal recognition."

mmartz@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6964

