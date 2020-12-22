Online sports betting in Virginia nearing its debut

While lottery proceeds in Virginia are dedicated to education, tax revenue from sports gambling will go to the state's general fund.

Hall said estimates show that the state will get $4 to $5 million in the first year, but that will grow in subsequent years as the market establishes itself to as much as $55 million a year.

Another unique feature included in the Virginia law is a sports bettors' "bill of rights" designed to protect the consumer. Those rules were revised after gaming companies complained. The original rules, for instance, required companies to provide the odds of a particular wager and the information used by the company to set the odds. Companies complained that their process for setting odds is proprietary, and that it's impossible to know the true odds of, say, who will win a football game.

State Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, who sponsored the legislation establishing the sports betting program, said he's satisfied that the lottery regulations match legislators' intent to provide a level of transparency to bettors. And he complimented the lottery for getting the program to market so quickly in a state that has no history of casino-style betting,