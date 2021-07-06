'Only a small portion of calls are being responded to': JLARC pushes VEC for solutions as problems persist

Secretary of Labor Megan Healy expressed confidence, in an interview on Tuesday, that the VEC is taking the right steps to resolve tens of thousands of complex cases about eligibility for unemployment benefits, while improving its performance in answering calls and preparing for a long-delayed upgrade to its 36-year-old computer system for tracking claims.

“I feel a lot better about where we are,” Healy said.

Nothing concerns legislators more than the ability of their constituents to reach someone by phone to help them with their claim for unemployment benefits.

The VEC has greatly expanded staff at its own call centers, as well as centers under private contract, but Axselle said, “It will come as no surprise that VEC’s call centers are not meeting industry benchmarks for timeliness.”

“As of right now, it looks like only a small portion of calls are being responded to by the VEC staff,” she said in response to a question by Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William.

Healy said the calls coming into the centers now are much harder to answer than those received in the early part of the pandemic and require people with better skills and training to respond.

“These are more complex cases,” she said.