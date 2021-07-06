'Only a small portion of calls are being responded to': JLARC pushes VEC for solutions as problems persist

Calls about unemployment benefits still aren’t being answered. Staff to settle disputed claims are leaving, even as the state hires people to speed the process. And the replacement of an antiquated computer system to help unemployed Virginians track their cases still faces potential risks that could temporarily shut it down during the transition.
Those are the concerns of the General Assembly’s watchdog agency, which isn’t waiting to bark a warning to frustrated lawmakers. It cites limits to progress made by the Virginia Employment Commission in improving the performance of an unemployment system that has been overwhelmed by calls for help from Virginians who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission said Tuesday that it is taking steps now to advise the beleaguered employment agency on how to solve those problems, rather than waiting to make recommendations when it presents an interim report to legislators in September and a complete analysis in November.
“On this study, JLARC staff have deviated from our usual practice of waiting until the end of a study to recommend an agency take specific actions to remedy operational shortcomings,” said project leader Lauren Axselle, who told legislators that the staff “has been engaged in real-time oversight” of the VEC.
Del. Ken Plum, D-Fairfax, chairman of the legislative commission, said, “The best-case situation would be our report saying, ‘we had a lot of problems and we got them solved,’ ” rather than “waiting until we get a report and then working on the solutions.”
Secretary of Labor Megan Healy expressed confidence, in an interview on Tuesday, that the VEC is taking the right steps to resolve tens of thousands of complex cases about eligibility for unemployment benefits, while improving its performance in answering calls and preparing for a long-delayed upgrade to its 36-year-old computer system for tracking claims.
“I feel a lot better about where we are,” Healy said.
Nothing concerns legislators more than the ability of their constituents to reach someone by phone to help them with their claim for unemployment benefits.
The VEC has greatly expanded staff at its own call centers, as well as centers under private contract, but Axselle said, “It will come as no surprise that VEC’s call centers are not meeting industry benchmarks for timeliness.”
“As of right now, it looks like only a small portion of calls are being responded to by the VEC staff,” she said in response to a question by Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William.
Healy said the calls coming into the centers now are much harder to answer than those received in the early part of the pandemic and require people with better skills and training to respond.
“These are more complex cases,” she said.
The VEC is working to carry out a suggestion by JLARC staff to use the same private company that provided call center services to the Virginia Department of Health to field calls and answer questions about COVID-19 and vaccines against the coronavirus disease.
The pending contract — which Healy said could be signed soon — would allow the VEC to add “several hundred” call center operators to handle inquiries potentially into the new year, Axselle said.
The VEC also has reported progress in settling more than 50,000 of the 92,000 disputed unemployment claims covered in the settlement of a class action lawsuit in federal court over delays in resolving the cases.
The state has committed, both in the settlement and an executive directive by Gov. Ralph Northam in May, to resolve all of the disputed eligibility claims by Sept. 6, Labor Day, which coincides with the end of a $300 weekly unemployment benefit from the federal government under the American Rescue Plan Act.
The VEC, with help from a private contractor, last week reached Northam’s goal of clearing 10,000 of those cases a week, Healy said.
But JLARC staff cautioned legislators that while the VEC is adjudicating those pending claims, it is adding thousands more and losing employees even as it hires more to deal with the cases.
“While working on these issues is a priority, given the public’s need, we did want to alert members [of the commission] that VEC’s efforts to streamline the claims process to reduce the backlog could have some negative downstream effects for both the VEC workload and claimants if accuracy is being sacrificed for the sake of expediency,” Axselle said.
Healy acknowledged that the VEC is receiving thousands of new cases for adjudicating after reinstating the temporarily suspended requirement that unemployment beneficiaries look for jobs to receive benefits. The agency also is handling requests under a new state law that allows the agency to waive repayment of benefits that people received improperly during the pandemic.
However, she said the number is “somewhere in the middle” of the 30,000 cases estimated by advocates for unemployed Virginians and the 6,000 that the VEC has estimated.
Healy also acknowledged that the agency has had a turnover rate of 28% for its employees handling those claims. She did not know the turnover for private contractors, but said the state has hired more than 300 to help speed the process.
“I think it’s going really, really well,” she said. “If we took more of a thorough look and took more time, they would say we’re not working fast enough.”
Finally, Axselle said the new information technology system scheduled for launch on Oct. 1 represents “an opportunity to offer a significantly improved” experience for people trying to prove their eligibility for benefits.
However, she said the new system could experience some glitches because of a shortage of programming staff to convert data from the old computer mainframe, in place since 1985, to a new system that will allow claimants to better track their cases.
“There could be a blackout period between the time the new system goes live and when the old system comes down,” added Axselle, noting that the shutdown could be limited to “a long weekend.”
“Regardless of how it’s handled, it will create a new challenge for the public,” she said.
Healy predicted the new system will represent “a dramatic turnaround” for people trying to track and manage their accounts online.
Oct. 1 “is an important day,” she said.
