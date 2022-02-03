Only Black GOP legislator says he was blocked from joining the legislature's Black caucus

Del. A.C. Cordoza, R-Virginia Beach, the only Black Republican in the legislature, said Thursday he was denied membership to the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus and lambasted the group's agenda as "leftist."

In an emotive speech on the House floor, Cordoza said he had requested membership to the caucus, but had made it clear he did not support the caucus' agenda, including its support for unions, insurance coverage for abortions and gun control legislation.

"I asked myself what any of those things mentioned have to do with being Black? The answer is, it has nothing to do with being Black," Cordoza said.

"It's about being leftists. And that means that the caucus is not about being Black. It's about being leftists."

Leaders with the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus confirmed that the caucus voted on Cordoza's membership Tuesday night, rejecting his bid to join. But, they also cast doubt on the sincerity of his request to join, and said that in meetings, Cordoza made clear he widely rejected the caucus' agenda.

The chairman of the Black caucus, Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, said he had several conversations with Cordoza before the membership's vote.