Only Black GOP legislator says he was blocked from joining the legislature's Black caucus

Del. A.C. Cordoza, R-Virginia Beach, the only Black Republican in the legislature, said Thursday he was denied membership to the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus and lambasted the group's agenda as "leftist."
In an emotive speech on the House floor, Cordoza said he had requested membership to the caucus, but had made it clear he did not support the caucus' agenda, including its support for unions, insurance coverage for abortions and gun control legislation.
"I asked myself what any of those things mentioned have to do with being Black? The answer is, it has nothing to do with being Black," Cordoza said.
"It's about being leftists. And that means that the caucus is not about being Black. It's about being leftists."
Leaders with the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus confirmed that the caucus voted on Cordoza's membership Tuesday night, rejecting his bid to join. But, they also cast doubt on the sincerity of his request to join, and said that in meetings, Cordoza made clear he widely rejected the caucus' agenda.
The chairman of the Black caucus, Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, said he had several conversations with Cordoza before the membership's vote.
"I met with him privately to ask him what he agreed with us on. I also discussed with him that if he were a member of the Black caucus, that he could help make amendments to our agenda," Bagby said in an interview. "But he said that he did not agree with anything on our agenda."
Bagby said that some members of the caucus still supported Cordoza's bid, but those in opposition won. Bagby declined to say what the vote was, and who supported Cordoza's membership.
Bagby he said he was skeptical of Cordoza's intentions. Bagby said it was "disturbing" that he was contacted by Fox News shortly after delivering the news of the vote.
The Tuesday night vote came shortly after a meeting between Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and the Black caucus. Bagby said he invited Youngkin to join them for a conversation about the caucus' agenda and common goals.
Bagby said there was little in the way of political agreement or compromise between the caucus and the governor, but added he remains hopeful.
"He said he came to listen, and he wasn't prepared to discuss our agenda," Bagby said of Youngkin. "We wanted to talk about the issues, not just, are you Black and have a pulse?
"I think he just wanted to meet and greet."
Cordoza in January became the first Black Republican elected to the chamber since 2004, after defeating Del. Martha Mugler, D-Hampton in a contest that went to a recount.
Cordoza's lack of membership is not unprecedented. Del. Paul C. Harris, R-Albemarle, an African American who served in the House from 1998 to 2002, also was not a part of the caucus.
On the House floor, Cordoza said that he worked to help elect Barack Obama president in the lead up to the 2008 election. He said that around that time, a professor questioned him on his political views, leading him to realize his conservative values aligned with the Republican Party.
"I'm a legislator. I'm Black, and I want to help the Black community," he said. "Maybe I need to start my own caucus - the Virginia Non-Leftist Black Caucus.
"Right now, it'll be a caucus of one but that's OK. As [Henry David Thoreau] said, 'any man more right than his neighbors constitutes a majority' of one already."
(804) 649-6254
Twitter: @MelLeonor_