OSIG investigator’s lawsuit alleges intimidation by Northam’s staff over Virginia Parole Board

The main state investigator who confirmed wrongdoing at the Virginia Parole Board filed a whistleblower lawsuit Monday, alleging that Gov. Ralph Northam’s staff intimidated her agency after a critical report, resulting in her job being threatened.
Jennifer A. Moschetti also alleged that the office of Attorney General Mark Herring redacted “substantial sustained facts” from an investigative report that outlined wrongdoing by the parole board. And she said in her lawsuit that she had cooperated with a federal law enforcement investigation involving the parole board.
Moschetti, an investigator at the Office of the State Inspector General, filed the lawsuit in Richmond Circuit Court against Inspector General Michael Westfall. She asks that a judge find her to be a whistleblower under state law and order her agency to return her to work from her current status of paid leave.
The lawsuit is a significant development in an ongoing saga involving wrongdoing at the parole board and investigations by OSIG into it last year. OSIG issued heavily redacted reports, which ultimately were obtained by news media in their original, unredacted form, that found violations of law and policy by the parole board and former board Chairwoman Adrianne Bennett, who is now a judge in Virginia Beach.
But last month, news media obtained new records — which appeared to be a longer draft of a six-page report in one of the cases. Those records included additional allegations against Bennett and also the parole board’s current chairwoman, Tonya Chapman.
Among them was that Chapman gave OSIG investigators minutes that differed from the minutes given to parole board members, and that Bennett violated her duty under the Virginia Constitution to remain impartial while considering a certain inmate for parole.
Two state senators, a Democrat and a Republican, called for a General Assembly investigation, while Westfall asked Virginia State Police criminal investigators to look into how the new documents were leaked. Northam has called for an outside investigation.
Republicans criticized Northam, a Democrat, who as governor appoints the parole board. Republicans also called out the attorney general’s office and Westfall for what they said was his decision to hunt for a whistleblower rather than look into the substance of the new allegations.
The lawsuit says Westfall certified his agency’s findings against the parole board in granting parole to eight offenders, including Vincent Martin, who was granted parole last year in the 1979 killing of a Richmond police officer.
The attorney general’s office “redacted and reduced” the findings in the Martin case, the lawsuit says.
Charlotte Gomer, a spokeswoman for the attorney general, said by email that their office “did not shorten the report. Any decisions about what would be addressed in the report, including whether criminal allegations were proper in an administrative report, were made by OSIG and we would be happy for the client agency to be fully transparent about its process, including clarifying any input it had received from this office.”
After an unredacted version of OSIG’s findings in the Martin case was provided last year to news outlets by Republican legislators, Chapman released a five-page letter that disputed many of the inspector general’s conclusions. She wrote that many of the conclusions were based on faulty assumptions, incorrect facts, a misunderstanding of certain procedures, and incorrect interpretations of state law.
Moschetti said in her lawsuit that she has never released any documents to news media.
Last year, after the press obtained the official report on the Martin case, Moschetti alleges that she was called to the governor’s office and “interrogated” by his staff about her findings.
She says in her lawsuit that the meeting was done to intimidate the Office of the State Inspector General and that afterward, Westfall — who is appointed by the governor — told her he could lose his job over the result of OSIG’s Martin investigation.
After that, the lawsuit alleges, Moschetti gave additional reports to Westfall about misconduct at the parole board, but those reports were not sent to the governor.
Alena Yarmosky, a spokeswoman for Northam, said by email: “I want to be clear — no one in the Governor’s Office has ever intimidated or attempted to intimidate anyone in the Office of the State Inspector General.”
Through a spokeswoman, Westfall declined to comment.
Fearing for her job security, Moschetti alleges, she released some of her records to General Assembly leaders last Wednesday under a state whistleblower law.
Two days later, on Friday, OSIG staff delivered a letter to her house telling her she was being placed on paid leave while OSIG investigated allegations of misconduct against her. She sent a letter that day to Westfall and his deputy “unmasking herself as a Whistle Blower” and demanding that they reverse the decision to put her on leave, the lawsuit says.
Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe appointed Bennett to chair the parole board in January 2017. The General Assembly elected her last year to a six-year term as a juvenile judge in Virginia Beach. She has not commented on the allegations.
Moschetti’s lawyer in the lawsuit is Timothy Anderson of Virginia Beach, who is a Republican candidate for the House of Delegates. Among other cases, he is representing state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, in a federal lawsuit she has filed over her censure this year by the state Senate.
Anderson also was involved in pushing for criminal charges last year against state Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, related to a protest at Portsmouth’s Confederate monument. A magistrate charged Lucas, but the charges were dismissed.
