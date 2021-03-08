OSIG investigator’s lawsuit alleges intimidation by Northam’s staff over Virginia Parole Board

The attorney general’s office “redacted and reduced” the findings in the Martin case, the lawsuit says.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Charlotte Gomer, a spokeswoman for the attorney general, said by email that their office “did not shorten the report. Any decisions about what would be addressed in the report, including whether criminal allegations were proper in an administrative report, were made by OSIG and we would be happy for the client agency to be fully transparent about its process, including clarifying any input it had received from this office.”

After an unredacted version of OSIG’s findings in the Martin case was provided last year to news outlets by Republican legislators, Chapman released a five-page letter that disputed many of the inspector general’s conclusions. She wrote that many of the conclusions were based on faulty assumptions, incorrect facts, a misunderstanding of certain procedures, and incorrect interpretations of state law.

Moschetti said in her lawsuit that she has never released any documents to news media.

Last year, after the press obtained the official report on the Martin case, Moschetti alleges that she was called to the governor’s office and “interrogated” by his staff about her findings.