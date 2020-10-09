Outside spending swells in 7th District race, as campaigns prepare for Oct. 20 public forum

Who's on top of fundraising in the hotly contested 7th District congressional race depends on who's paying.
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, says she's raised $2.4 million in the last three months to defend the seat she won two years ago from Rep. Dave Brat, R-7th, while Republican challenger Nick Freitas says his campaign raised $1.8 million from July 1 through Sept. 30.
Spanberger already had a nearly $4 million fundraising advantage on June 30, but Freitas is at least $900,000 ahead in the race for outside political spending by independent nonprofit organizations that are paying for television advertising, door-to-door canvassing and other expenses that the campaigns don't have to cover.
The biggest player in independent expenditures is Club for Growth Action, a super PAC that has spent almost $1.6 million on anti-Spanberger ads and initiatives, according to the latest totals on the Virginia Public Access Project website. The super PAC said it has budgeted up to $2.8 million to spend for the defeat of the first-term incumbent in an election that could determine political control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
That doesn't include almost $316,000 in aggregated donations that the Club for Growth PAC, a separate committee, made to the Freitas campaign.
"It's a high-priority race for us," said Joe Kildea, a spokesman for the Washington - based organization, which advocates limited government and pro-growth economic policies.
Club for Growth's latest television ad tries to tie Spanberger, who casts herself as a moderate Blue Dog Democrat, to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, a favorite liberal target of conservatives.
Meanwhile, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the top outside spender on anti-Freitas advertising, is paying for a new TV ad that excoriates the Republican delegate from Culpeper for his record on health care, especially his opposition to the Affordable Care Act, and alleged ties to the insurance industry.
“Nick Freitas may be good for his special interest donors, but he’s bad for health care and bad for Central Virginia,” DCCC spokesperson Christine Bennett said in an email message on Friday.
All told, Freitas has benefited from more than $3.9 million in outside spending, primarily targeted at his opponent, compared with about $3 million for Spanberger, according to VPAP.
"It's not surprising that Nick Freitas and his special interest allies think they can buy back a congressional seat," said Bettina Weiss, manager of the Spanberger campaign, in an emailed statement on Friday. "Unfortunately for them, Abigail has actually put in the work and fought to represent all Central Virginians in Congress, and her campaign continues to gain momentum."
"Seventh District voters know that Abigail is fighting to protect those with pre-existing [medical] conditions, deliver COVID-19 relief to Virginians, and make sure everyone's voice is heard - and they know that Delegate Freitas has an extreme record on the issues most important to Central Virginia families," Weiss said.
Joe Desilets, manager of the Freitas campaign, said Spanberger's vote against the latest $2 trillion COVID-19 relief package passed by Pelosi and House Democrats was meaningless. He said it had no chance of surviving the Republican-controlled Senate or, if it did, being signed by President Donald Trump, who gave Freitas "my Complete and Total Endorsement" on Twitter on Thursday night.
"She took the right vote, but likely for the wrong reason," Desilets said.
He also said the Spanberger campaign's fundraising haul in the last quarter was smaller than the $3.6 million she raised during the same period two years ago in her successful campaign against Brat.
"She raised two-thirds of what she did in the last [House election] cycle," Desilets said.
Oct. 20 encounter
Spanberger and Freitas are scheduled to appear together on Oct. 20 in a campaign forum sponsored by ChamberRVA and to be broadcast by VPM, the public television network in Richmond, but the campaigns don't see the event in the same way.
The Freitas campaign said it wanted a series of debates that would allow the candidates to interact freely, rather than a forum controlled by a moderator with limited opportunity for rebuttal.
"That is not a debate," Desilets said. "It is a forum."
The Spanberger campaign derided Freitas' objections and his earlier request for a series of weekly debates, which Weiss said did not include any details, including who would sponsor them and where.
"While ChamberRVA has chosen to call this event a forum, the format consists of questions being posed to each candidate and includes rebuttals - the textbook definition of a debate," Weiss said.
The candidates also are scheduled to appear at an issues forum sponsored by the Richmond First Club next Tuesday. The forum will be conducted by ZOOM and covered by the news media, but the Freitas campaign said it is dismayed that the event won't be recorded and made widely available to the public.
The campaign said it had declined for similar reasons to participate in a forum Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority planned on Saturday for candidates in the 7th and 4th District congressional races.
Desilets said the Freitas campaign had agreed to the Richmond First Forum "under different terms," but would participate.
Sam Seeley, vice president of programs at the civic organization, said the forum will be conducted by ZOOM because of the ongoing public health crisis.
"It was the prudent thing, given the times and the pandemic," Seeley said.
(804) 649-6964