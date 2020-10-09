Outside spending swells in 7th District race, as campaigns prepare for Oct. 20 public forum

Joe Desilets, manager of the Freitas campaign, said Spanberger's vote against the latest $2 trillion COVID-19 relief package passed by Pelosi and House Democrats was meaningless. He said it had no chance of surviving the Republican-controlled Senate or, if it did, being signed by President Donald Trump, who gave Freitas "my Complete and Total Endorsement" on Twitter on Thursday night.

"She took the right vote, but likely for the wrong reason," Desilets said.

He also said the Spanberger campaign's fundraising haul in the last quarter was smaller than the $3.6 million she raised during the same period two years ago in her successful campaign against Brat.

"She raised two-thirds of what she did in the last [House election] cycle," Desilets said.

Oct. 20 encounter

Spanberger and Freitas are scheduled to appear together on Oct. 20 in a campaign forum sponsored by ChamberRVA and to be broadcast by VPM, the public television network in Richmond, but the campaigns don't see the event in the same way.

The Freitas campaign said it wanted a series of debates that would allow the candidates to interact freely, rather than a forum controlled by a moderator with limited opportunity for rebuttal.