Outside the lines: the curious tale of Virginia's 1932 election

The largest – the 7th, anchored in the Blue Ridge Mountains (and now tethered to the Richmond suburbs) – was formed from a merger of its predecessor and the eliminated 10th District. The reconfigured 7th had a population of nearly 337,000.

The other districts ranged from 184,000 – for a seat that reached to the future boom suburbs of Northern Virginia – to 325,000 in still-rural Southwest Virginia.

***

When the fresh boundaries were set in early February, after “weeks of shadow-boxing ... and the art and mystery of horse-trading,” according to a front-page story in The Times-Dispatch, legislators were publicly relieved. But the problems were just beginning.

The governor, John Garland Pollard, was underwhelmed by the legislature’s handiwork.

Breaking with the Byrd organization, Pollard, a pince-nez-wearing former attorney general and law school dean, signaled his displeasure with the redistricting plan – in particular, its population disparities – by announcing in mid-February that, while he would not veto it, he would allow it to become law without his signature.