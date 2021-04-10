Outside the lines: the curious tale of Virginia's 1932 election

Nearly 90 years ago, Virginia Democrats went to a lot of trouble to get rid of the South’s only Republican congressman – a balding, bespectacled lawyer from Norfolk with a first name lifted from an ancient Roman ode but known to everyone as “Mack.”
Their efforts paid off. For two decades, the state’s delegation to Washington would be Democrats-only.
Menalcus Lankford – his name is from Virgil’s "Eclogues," musings on rural life – was a casualty of hyper-partisan redistricting, an old problem in Virginia for which voters in 2020 overwhelmingly endorsed a new solution: a bipartisan commission of legislators and citizens that largely strips the General Assembly and governor of their line-drawing powers.
Lankford, from 1929 until 1933 the sole Republican in Congress from the solidly Democratic Old Confederacy, was defeated for a third term from southeastern Virginia’s 2nd District in an oddity of Virginia politics: a 24-candidate, free-for-all election ordered by the state's highest court, which only three weeks earlier junked newly drawn congressional boundaries as unconstitutional.
That election, in which all congressional candidates – for the first time in 144 years – ran at-large rather than in their respective districts, cost Lankford his seat. It left the Virginia delegation without any Republicans until 1952, when one from Northern Virginia and another from Southwest Virginia rode in on President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s coattails.
***
From the turn of the 20th century until the late 1960s, Virginia was a one-party state ruled by conservative, white, rural Democrats – first among them, Harry F. Byrd Sr., a governor-turned-U.S. senator. Byrd and his flock, still wincing over post-Civil War freedoms extended by Republicans to once-enslaved Blacks, maintained their power through discriminatory election practices.
That included a poll tax that largely erased Blacks and poor whites from the voter rolls, dramatically shrinking the electorate. Another weapon was gerrymandering, the manipulation of congressional and legislative lines. It was intended to maximize Democratic hegemony by isolating or overwhelming any threatening reservoirs of Republican votes.
In 1932, a congressional and presidential election year, redistricting was complicated by the census of 1930: The state was losing a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives because of slow population growth. Virginia, which had 10 seats since the 1880s, was trimmed to nine, leaving it to the Democrats who controlled the legislature to fashion lines that protected their own.
Because this was three decades before landmark federal protections on voting rights, some of which have been discarded in recent years by the U.S. Supreme Court, the standards for redistricting were based almost entirely on state law.
And that’s where the trouble started for Lankford and other Republicans standing for Congress – not to mention independents and even Socialists.
The Virginia Constitution required that voting districts be compact and contiguous, reflecting a region’s shared interests, and that they have approximately equal numbers of residents. In the 1930s, these rules applied only to congressional districts. (It would be extended to state House and Senate districts under the state’s current 1971 constitution, which was amended this past November to include the new redistricting protocols.)
The wild card in 1932: population variances.
As the General Assembly went about map-making early in the year, headcounts swung wildly from district to district. With a state population at the time of about 2.4 million, each of the nine districts ideally would have just over 269,000 people.
But consistent with Virginia practice, uniform size was subordinated – not only because legislators refused to split localities between districts but because doing so could put preferred incumbents and candidates at a disadvantage on Election Day, potentially exposing them to hostile voters.
Besides, the state Constitution required only that districts have equal numbers of residents as near as practicable. So lawmakers drew four districts with too few residents and five with too many.
The largest – the 7th, anchored in the Blue Ridge Mountains (and now tethered to the Richmond suburbs) – was formed from a merger of its predecessor and the eliminated 10th District. The reconfigured 7th had a population of nearly 337,000.
The other districts ranged from 184,000 – for a seat that reached to the future boom suburbs of Northern Virginia – to 325,000 in still-rural Southwest Virginia.
***
When the fresh boundaries were set in early February, after “weeks of shadow-boxing ... and the art and mystery of horse-trading,” according to a front-page story in The Times-Dispatch, legislators were publicly relieved. But the problems were just beginning.
The governor, John Garland Pollard, was underwhelmed by the legislature’s handiwork.
Breaking with the Byrd organization, Pollard, a pince-nez-wearing former attorney general and law school dean, signaled his displeasure with the redistricting plan – in particular, its population disparities – by announcing in mid-February that, while he would not veto it, he would allow it to become law without his signature.
That ranking members of the Democratic regime acknowledged flaws in the congressional plan provided an opening for Republicans to dispute it. They went to the one setting where they might get a fair hearing: the judiciary, even though its members were, as they still are nearly a century later, selected and elected by the majority party in the General Assembly.
In September, as the public began to focus on the approaching election, two Republicans – both former Democrats: one of whom was Pollard’s opponent for governor in 1929; the other the party’s nominee that year for attorney general – announced they were taking steps to force an immediate ruling by the Virginia Supreme Court on the constitutionality of the congressional boundaries.
One complainant was William Moseley Brown, a former professor at Washington and Lee University and the president of small, struggling college in Virginia Beach; Pollard had defeated him three years earlier. The other was Charles C. Berkeley, an ex-prosecutor in Newport News and unsuccessful attorney general candidate.
Both said the redistricting plan met none of Virginia’s constitutional guidelines for size, alignment and population.
To get their case before the state Supreme Court, Brown and Berkeley, having questioned the legal validity of the district boundaries, filed at-large candidacies for Congress – a step rejected by state election officials. That, paired with similar actions by Democratic candidates on the recommendation of Attorney General John Saunders, Berkeley’s former opponent, vaulted the matter before the court less than two months before the election.
The day after Brown and Berkeley sued the state, the editorial page of The Times-Dispatch raised doubts about their claim, predicting it would fail. But the newspaper, ordinarily friendly to the Byrd-led Democratic apparatus, faulted it for an undemocratic approach to redistricting.
“There was backing and filling and compromises of an unsavory sort,” the newspaper observed. “Politics – pure politics without regard for the welfare of the state – played a large part in the discussions.”
The editorial continued: “Gerrymandering is about as old as the republic, itself… But it is recognized that legislatures are invested with wide power in construing the Constitution, and the statutes persist thereto, in matters of reapportionment."
***
Barely a month later, on Oct. 11, the Supreme Court ruled. In principle, it sided with Brown and Berkeley: It declared the congressional lines invalid and rejected claims by the attorney general that a 19th-century legal edict forbade judicial review of redistricting.
“Applying these principles to the facts,” the justices said, alluding to the constitutional tenets of redistricting, “there can be no uncertainty in the conclusion to be reached in the case under consideration. The inequality is obvious, indisputable and excessive. No argument is needed.”
The 20-page decision added, “That there is a conflict in the present case is not open to reasonable controversy. Tried by the test of equality of representation prescribed by the Constitution, the result obtained by the act appears arbitrary. His Excellency, the Governor, was of this opinion and refused to sign the bill.”
However, the remedy ordered by the court, which more recently has almost reflexively upheld the most sharply partisan redistricting plans, had the practical effect of auguring an overwhelming Democratic victory the following month.
The justices, all but saying there was no time to reset boundaries before Election Day, declared that Virginians would for the first time since 1788 have to choose their U.S. House members for one-year terms in at-large elections.
That could only aid Democrats, who anticipated that their candidates would get a big lift from the party’s presidential nominee: Franklin D. Roosevelt was running to wrest the nation from the Great Depression.
Four years earlier, Virginia had strayed from its Democratic morings. It backed Republican Herbert Hoover over Al Smith, the anti-Prohibition Democrat whose “wet” stance on whiskey and Catholic faith alarmed a culturally conservative, heavily Protestant electorate. Lankford was swept in with Hoover's win, but economic distress would bring Virginians back into the Democratic fold in 1932.
As the Times-Dispatch reported, the court ruling “will enable Democrats to bunch their huge statewide vote for every congressional candidate, and this generally is believed to doom Representative Menalcus Lankford of Norfolk,” as well as strong Republican challengers in the state’s mountainous western spine and southwestern corner.
Indeed, Republicans were jubilant but jarred by the Supreme Court decision, having won the battle but recognizing they would to lose the war.
Their state leader, Col. Henry D. Anderson, a founder of the legal powerhouse now known as Hunton Andrews Kurth and the 1921 gubernatorial nominee who had declared the GOP for whites only, questioned whether the order was even legal, coming less than 30 days before the election and after the deadline for printing the ballot.
Lankford put on a brave face, saying that if he received the majority of the vote in the 2nd District, he would ask Congress to seat him. But he seemed to grasp that his was an uphill battle: “I do not have the time or the money to engage in a statewide canvass.”
Lankford’s reading of the electorate was correct. The nine Democratic candidates, many of them incumbents, were elected with vote totals ranging from 201,000 to 206,000.
Lankford, whose seat fell to Colgate W. Darden, a future governor and president of the University of Virginia, led the six Republican candidates with nearly 93,000 votes. Brown, at 44,000, pulled more votes than any of the nine independents.
But Lankford, who would die in 1937 at age 54, endured another ignominy inflicted by the Democratic oligarchy.
As a congressman, Lankford was credited with securing a $2 million appropriation to pay for construction of the massive, Art Deco-style federal courthouse in downtown Norfolk that is still in use. At the laying of its cornerstone in September 1933, 10 months after Lankford's defeat, among the speakers was his bete noir, Harry Byrd Sr.