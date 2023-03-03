There probably haven’t been as many oysters in Virginia waters in 35 years and that means watermen are likely to see this season’s harvest top 300,000 bushels for the first time since the 1987-1988 season.

So the Virginia Marine Resources Commission has decided to extend the season by 10 working days along parts of the York and Rappahannock rivers, some Northern Neck creeks, in the Bay around Gwynn’s Island in Mathews County and the Pocomoke and Tangier Sounds, as well as on ocean side of the Eastern Shore where watermen as limited to using hand tongs or patent tongs – pincer like tools used to pluck oysters from the bottom.

“The Virginia Oyster Resource is currently in the best condition it has been in a generation,” commission staff reported.

Earlier this year, the commission lengthened the season by one month in parts of the James River, York and Rappahannock rivers as well as the Mobjack bay area where hand scrapers are allowed.

At that time, the commission also extended patent tong area seasons by an additional month and a half in some locations.

“The intent of this was to provide a consistent and steady supply of Virginia oysters for the majority of the season, October through April, while meeting peak demand for this product in November and December and keeping effort spread between multiple areas and gear types," the staff reported. "Thus far, this strategy has largely worked as intended."

Oyster population plummeted in previous years

Oysters are a crucial piece of the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem. One adult oyster can purge 50 gallons of water a day.

Disease decimated Virginia oyster numbers in the late 1980s, and depressed populations into the early 2000s, with harvests running below 200,000 bushels through 2013.

Recovery since then has been slow and spotty, and is only recently beginning to show signs of sustained recovery, as Virginia set tight limits on the catch and launched an active replenishment program, commission staff said.

“It is likely that in some areas the resource is returning to the conditions prior to the widespread impacts of disease that so decimated oyster populations,” the staff said.

Even so, Virginia needs to continue to take “a conservative and incremental approach when considering increasing harvest amounts,” the staff added.

"It's important that we don't backslide," said Chris Moore, a Chesapeake Bay Foundation ecosystem scientist who's spearheaded the nonprofit's oyster restoration efforts.

He said Chesapeake oysters are still in the very early stages of a comeback after a tremendous amount of investment in reducing pollution to the Bay, years of diligent fishery management, and significant successful state and federal investment in oyster restoration

"We've put a lot of investment in this and investment has paid off," he told the commission.

By the numbers 300,000 Estimated oyster harvest in Virginia this year 8 Oyster regions of Virginia, from Tidewater to Seaside, each with different flavors 10 Days that the Virginia Marine Resources Commission extended the oyster season along parts of the York and Rappahannock rivers, some Northern Neck creeks, in the Bay around Gwynn’s Island in Mathews County and the Pocomoke and Tangier sounds 40 million Average dockside value, in dollars, for Virginia’s wild and farmed oysters annually

Natural conditions have helped: no winter kill from freezing weather, just the right salinity of the water to keep oysters happy and to fend off the Dermo (Perkinsus marinus) parasite that had devastated populations, said Tommy Kellum, of Kellum Seafood, in the Northern Neck's Lancaster County.

But the key has been management.

"At the start of the season, things were looking good and there was some thought that maybe we'd raise the limits; but the industry said it'd be better to wait and see and think about a season extension," he said.

'A comeback happening in the Bay'

And while the rise in numbers did lead to extended seasons in many areas, it was watermen who suggested, and the VMRC agreed, to close one area on the Rappahannock 10 days early, to give its mostly two-year-oysters more breathing space to grow and reproduce, he said.

"The turnaround of the amount of wild oysters available to harvest has been steadily increasing since the introduction of rotation management policies implemented by the VMRC as well as pressures taken off of the industry by the abundance of farm-raised oysters supplying the market," said Travis Croxton, co-owner of the Rappahannock Oyster Co. oyster-farming operation in Topping, as well as restaurants in Richmond and four other cities.

While many oyster farms mostly raise triploids that do not spawn, Rappahannock raises some diploid oysters that do spawn.

The farm is next to areas where wild oysters live and this increases the wild population quite a bit, Croxton said.

"We are very fortunate that both our industries, farmed and wild, can support each other in such a complementary fashion."

“There’s definitely a comeback happening in the Bay,” said Travis Marshall, the fishmonger at Yellow Umbrella Provisions on Patterson Avenue. “We’ve been using Ruby Salts on the Eastern Shore, they’re in the growing season right now. And the Matheson Oyster Co. on the Mobjack Bay.”

Ruby Salts are grown in Cherrystone Creek on the lower Eastern Shore, where the Chesapeake meets the Atlantic. Matheson Oyster Co.'s oysters are grown in the Mobjack Bay leading out to the Chesapeake Bay.

Two microscopic parasites, Haplosporidium nelsoni, popularly known as MSX, and Perkinsus marinus, popularly known as Dermo, first appeared in the Bay in 1959 and have killed millions of bushels of oysters on lower Chesapeake oyster grounds.

