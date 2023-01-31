 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paid family leave is moving, after years of effort, in the assembly

012723-rtd-met-xgr-awe18

Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, addresses the Senate during a floor session in the State Capitol in Richmond, Va. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

Gov. Glenn Youngkin gives remarks during a vigil for Tyre Nichols

A major change of heart by Democratic senators has launched a long-shunned proposal for paid family and medical leave, to pay some salary or wages if an employee needs to take time to take care of a newborn or a family member.

Under Senate Bill 1101 from Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, it would operate like unemployment insurance, with employers and employees each contributing to cover the cost and would be available to all employees. The contributions, like unemployment insurance, would be mandatory.

The Senate Commerce and Labor Committee approved the measure by an 11-4 vote as eight Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, who had voted to kill the same measure in 2021, changed their stance.

That killed the measure when Democrats controlled both the Senate and the House of Delegates; now, the measure likely faces a tough ride in the House, although in the past, a handful of Republican members have said they were sympathetic to the idea of some kind of paid leave benefit.

The bill would set up a self-funded program, just as unemployment insurance is, with a portion of the cost paid by employers and a share through a deduction from employees’ paychecks – “something like the cost of a Starbucks -- $4,” the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, told the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee.

The benefit would amount to 80% of an employee’s average weekly pay, capped at 80% of the average weekly wage across the whole state. The latest annual Department of Labor and Industry figure for the average weekly wage is $1,195.

The benefit would be limited to 12 weeks.

The lack of a paid leave program “forces a cruel choice” on employees, Boysko said.

Employees are entitled by federal law to take time off to care for newborns or seriously ill family members, but the federal law only authorizes unpaid leave.

Many families simply can’t afford going without pay for that long, Boysko said.

Paid leave now is available only through private insurance that a minority of employers offer as a fringe benefit or by employers who eat the cost of an employee’s leave out of their own profits.

Advocates for low- and moderate income Virginians, including the Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis and the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy, along with the AFL-CIO and United Food and Commercial Workers told the committee they supported Boysko’s bill.

But Nicole Brenner, representing the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, said the statewide business group opposes the measure. She said a measure enacted last year for a voluntary benefit needs time to work.

That measure did so by authorizing family leave insurance as an amendment or rider to a group disability income policy. It passed with broad bipartisan support.

Dave Ress (804) 649-6948

dress@timesdispatch.com

@DaveRess1 on Twitter

