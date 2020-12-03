Panel sets Dec. 16 meeting to recommend replacement for Lee statue at U.S. Capitol

A state panel charged with recommending a replacement for Virginia's Robert E. Lee statue at the U.S. Capitol has set a Dec. 16 meeting to make its decision.

The Commission For Historical Statues In the United States Capitol is expected to make its recommendation to the General Assembly at the 3 p.m. meeting. The panel has been meeting virtually amid the pandemic. Details on how to attend will be posted at dhr.virginia.gov/uscapitolcommission/.

The Virginia Department of Historic Resources is researching potential honorees suggested to the panel in correspondence and in public comments. It is helping develop a list of five finalists for the panel's consideration.

Correspondents suggested more than 70 potential honorees to the panel. The names mentioned most often are:

* George C. Marshall, U.S. Army chief of staff during World War II who also served as secretary of state and secretary of defense. He is perhaps best known for the Marshall Plan to rebuild Europe after the war.