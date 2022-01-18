Parents from Chesapeake sue Youngkin, saying school mask order conflicts with state law

A group of Chesapeake parents sued Gov. Glenn Youngkin Tuesday in the Supreme Court of Virginia over Youngkin’s order that rescinded a statewide school mask mandate and gave parents an opt out from local mandates, saying a 2021 state law requires schools to refer to CDC COVID-19 guidelines “to the maximum extent practicable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masks in schools, and the Chesapeake parents say Youngkin’s order is in direct conflict with the law. They say Youngkin, who took office on Saturday, doesn’t have the power to suspend that law and they ask the Supreme Court to declare Youngkin’s executive order void.

“Executive Order Number Two purports to sweep aside masking mandates and other protections with little or no consideration of or respect for CDC guidance, actions taken by the Virginia General Assembly, or the powers vested in school boards,” the complaint says.

Youngkin's order is slated to take effect Monday.

Some of the state’s largest school districts – from Arlington and Fairfax counties to Richmond and Henrico County, to Norfolk and Chesapeake – say they will continue to require masks, citing the state law.