Parties' finalists for redistricting panel show stark racial and geographic differences

A panel of retired judges will set about picking the eight citizen members of Virginia's redistricting commission Wednesday from Democratic and Republican lists with stark racial and geographic differences.

The 34 Democratic finalists include 12 non-Hispanic whites, 14 Black people, four Hispanic people, two Asians and two who are multi-racial, according to profiles of the 62 finalists reported by the Virginia Public Access Project.

Republicans nominated 25 non-Hispanic whites, one Black person and two people who are Hispanic. There are 62 finalists because five names appear on both GOP lists and one name is on both Democratic lists.

Four legislative leaders - two Democrats and two Republicans - culled more than 1,200 citizen applications into four lists of at least 16 names each. Five retired judges will pick two names from each of the four lists. The eight citizen members will join eight lawmakers on the new commission to redraw Virginia's legislative and congressional districts based on new census data.