Pelosi names Sesha Joi Moon to head House diversity office

Richmond native Sesha Joi Moon, co-creator of a historic preservation project in Richmond’s Jackson Ward, has been named director of the House of Representatives Office of Diversity and Inclusion, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Monday.

Moon currently serves as chief diversity officer and director of diversity, equity and inclusion at the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Moon, 38, the daughter of August and Michon Moon, lives in Fairfax County with her wife, Janice Pritchett. She hopes her personal narrative is seen as added value to her professional experience promoting diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility.

“I think I represent an intersection of what it means to be diverse and live in this country,” she said in an interview Monday.

“Anybody who knows me knows I’m openly and proudly Black and female and queer, and from a place that was the former capital of the Confederacy. All of those things play into who I am, and I took them into the interview process.”

Congress established the nonpartisan, independent office Moon will head in 2019 to improve the recruitment, retention and development of a diverse House workforce, to act as a resource for House offices, and to increase awareness of diversity issues among House staff, according to a news release announcing Moon’s hiring.

“A force for diversity, equity and inclusion throughout her career, Dr. Moon brings the skilled leadership this essential office needs to continue empowering diverse voices and building more open, welcoming workplaces on Capitol Hill,” Pelosi said in the news release.

Moon is the co-creator of The JXN Project with her sister, Enjoli Moon. They created the nonprofit to contextualize the origin story of Jackson Ward, a National Historic Landmark District that was an early hub of African American entrepreneurship after Emancipation. The project seeks to leverage historic preservation “through restorative truth-telling and redemptive storytelling in order to excavate, elevate, and educate.”

The nonprofit, which received a $1.5 million grant from the Mellon Foundation in March, has launched a $5.68 million capital campaign to build a replica of the cottage built by Abraham Skipwith, who purchased his freedom in the late 18th century and became the first known Black property owner in what would become Jackson Ward.

The Richmond Land Bank of the Maggie L. Walker Community Land Trust has committed to transfer 10 of its parcels in Jackson Ward to The JXN Project to create a cultural heritage site that would include the rebuilt Skipwith-Roper cottage, office space and a green space for outdoor community programs.

Moon sees her latest DEIA position as an extension of her work with The JXN Project, which is not only engaged in research and historic preservation, “but is also a DEIA project ... a nonprofit creating more space for more Black architects, more Black archaeologists, more Black historic preservationists” and more Black researchers, just to name a few, she said.

Before joining the National Institute of Standards and Technology, Moon was a senior talent management strategist at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and a human capital officer and senior policy specialist at the D.C. Department of Human Resources. She holds a Ph.D. in Public Administration and Police from Old Dominion University.

Moon is a graduate of Richmond’s St. Gertrude High School. She has a bachelor’s degree in African American Studies from Virginia Commonwealth University and a master’s from the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at VCU.

She says her most immediate marching orders are “to diversify the House to make sure member offices are a reflection of the diversity of this country, and to really help with recruitment and retention efforts.”

“As a public servant, and within this position, the role of the House is to represent the people. So for me, I feel like it is incumbent upon the job of public servants to ensure that our governments are a reflection of the people we are tasked to serve."

​mwilliams@timesdispatch.com (804) 649-6815