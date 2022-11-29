Pelosi orders Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff to honor McEachin

THE TIMES-DISPATCH
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff to honor Congressman Donald McEachin, D-Va., who died Monday. He was 61.
Tara Rountree, the chief of staff for McEachin's office, said in a statement late Monday: “Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle.”
McEachin represented Virginia's 4th Congressional District and was re-elected to a fourth term this month.
"He will be deeply missed by his colleagues, and he leaves behind a legacy that will improve the lives of all of our children for generations to come," Pelosi said in a tweet.
Gallery: Congressman A. Donald McEachin
Rep. Don McEachin, D-4th, speaks during a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris at IBEW Local 666 Saturday, July 23, 2022. Harris came to Richmond to talk about abortion rights.
Rep. Don McEachin, D-4th
Rep. Don McEachin, D-4th, speaks Friday during a news conference at the Shockoe Retention Basin in Richmond. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., stands behind McEachin.
Rep. Don McEachin, D-4th, stood nearby as Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., spoke Friday during a news conference at the Shockoe Retention Basin in Richmond.
Rep. Don McEachin, D-4th, and Lauren Rabak listen as EPA Administrator Michael Regan speaks Friday during a news conference at the Shockoe Retention Basin in Richmond.
US Rep Don McEachin, D-Va. speaks during a news conference in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. The press conference preceded a public meeting of the Bureau Ocean Energy Management on offshore drilling.
US Rep Don McEachin, D-Va. speaks during a news conference in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. The press conference preceded a public meeting of the Bureau Ocean Energy Management on offshore drilling
US Rep Don McEachin, D-Va. greets visitors before a news conference in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. The press conference preceded a public meeting of the Bureau Ocean Energy Management on offshore drilling
Don McEachin arrives to cheers of supporters at On the Rox, in Shockoe Bottom, after he won the 4th Congressional District seat, Nov. 8, 2016.
Sen. A. Donald McEachin, D-Henrico, left, and Senate Majority Leader Thomas K. Norment, Jr., R-James City, right, confer in front of a portrait of the late Lt. Gov. Richard Davis during the floor session of the Virginia Senate at the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Thursday, Sept. 18, 2014.
Sen. A. Donald McEachin, D-Henrico, speaks for his bill dealing with drones during a meeting of the Senate Finance committee at the General Assembly Building in Richmond, VA Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2015
Sen. Donald McEachin (D-Henrico) speaks during session Friday, February 6, 2015.
Sen. A. Donald McEachin, D-Henrico, reads over a piece of legislation during the floor session of the Virginia Senateinside the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, VA Wednesday, April 15, 2015, at the General Assembly's reconvened or "veto" session.
Sen A. Donald McEachin, D-Henrico, listens as Judge Rossie D. Alston (not shown) from Manassas, VA, speak inside the General Assembly Building in Richmond, VA Monday, August 17, 2015, as he was before the Joint Judicial Panel where he was interviewed for the Virginia Supreme Court.
A. Donald McEachin taken 09/11/1991 by Bob brown
Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mark Warner (center) with attorney general candidate Donald McEachin (left) and lt. gover nor candidate Tim Kaine. They were at a rally at the Farmer's Market in Richmond on the last day of their campaign.
U.S. Rep A. Donald McEachin, D-4th, during an interview with reporters and editors at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, in Richmond, VA Friday, June 14, 2019.
Democratic Attorney General candidate A. Donald McEachin, runs down the street at the 31st Annual Laborfest in Buena Vista, VA, Monday, Sept. 3, 2001. The Laborfest, which features a parade, speechs and the traditional kickoff to the fall campaigning.
A. Donald McEachin
The Virginia statewide Democratic ticket of A. Donald McEachin, Mark Warner, and Tim Kaine greets supporters at a rally in Richmond on June 16,2001.
The 2001 Democratic ticket (standing, left to right) A. Donald McEachin, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine made their first joint appearance at the South Richmond Senior Center on Hull Street.
Juliette Hall (left, in red) and Mary Miller listen.
