Pelosi orders Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff to honor McEachin

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff to honor Congressman Donald McEachin, D-Va., who died Monday. He was 61.

Tara Rountree, the chief of staff for McEachin's office, said in a statement late Monday: “Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle.”

McEachin represented Virginia's 4th Congressional District and was re-elected to a fourth term this month.