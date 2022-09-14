Pence, another potential 2024 hopeful for GOP, speaks at Liberty

Former Vice President Mike Pence told the Liberty University convocation on Wednesday that parents and families are fighting back against what he called a "woke-left" assault on freedom and cultural values.

Without mentioning Gov. Glenn Youngkin - a potential rival for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination - Pence said Virginia has been key to the counteroffensive.

"In the face of this onslaught the good news is help is on the way," Pence told students arrayed at the Vines Center on campus in Lynchburg.

"Freedom-loving Americans are fighting back. In fact American families are taking back our schools and our communities and our classrooms - starting right here in Virginia."

Youngkin's focus on hot-button education issues, from halting mask mandates to empowering parents, was key to his victory last fall over Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

Youngkin has said he wants schools to teach "the good and the bad" about U.S. history, but his push to bar teaching about "divisive concepts" has led opponents to charge that he wants to whitewash difficult parts of history.

In his third trip to Liberty - a key stop for presidential hopefuls seeking support from evangelical Christians - the former vice president referred to his role in the "Trump-Pence administration," including the nominations of three Supreme Court justices whose votes helped overturn Roe v. Wade.

"In this historic moment, I urge you in this rising generation to continue to be champions for life," Pence told students.

“We must not rest and we must not relent until we restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law in every state of the nation.”

Abortion will be a key issue as the Virginia legislature convenes in January. On June 24, the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Youngkin said he would work to ban most abortions in Virginia after 15 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest or when the mother's life is in jeopardy.

At Liberty on Wednesday Pence did not mention his public split with Trump over Jan. 6, 2021, when Pence presided over the certification of Joe Biden's victory hours after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an effort to stop it.

"President Trump is wrong," Pence said this past February in a speech to the Federalist Society in Florida. "I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone."

Youngkin's out-of-state travels to boost GOP candidates for governor are feeding speculation that he is seriously considering a presidential run.

Youngkin travels to Nevada Thursday to campaign with Joe Lombardo, the state's GOP candidate for governor.