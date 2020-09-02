 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pence to speak at VMI next week
0 comments

Pence to speak at VMI next week

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Election 2020 Pence Arizona

Vice President Mike Pence spoke during a “Cops for Trump” event on Tuesday in Tucson, Ariz.

 The Associated Press

Vice President Mike Pence will head to Lexington Sept. 10 to speak at Virginia Military Institute, according to the White House.

No further details have yet been announced.

In April Pence visited a Walmart center in Louisa County to highlight workers playing critical food distribution roles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pence campaigns Wednesday in Raleigh, N.C. Pence and President Donald Trump have made multiple trips to North Carolina, which is shaping up as one of the key battleground states in the presidential election.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News