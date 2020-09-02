Pence to speak at VMI next week

Vice President Mike Pence will head to Lexington Sept. 10 to speak at Virginia Military Institute, according to the White House.
No further details have yet been announced.
In April Pence visited a Walmart center in Louisa County to highlight workers playing critical food distribution roles during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pence campaigns Wednesday in Raleigh, N.C. Pence and President Donald Trump have made multiple trips to North Carolina, which is shaping up as one of the key battleground states in the presidential election.