Will the state budget once again decide the fate of a proposed casino resort in Richmond?

A proposal to allow Petersburg to give its voters a chance to vote on a proposed $1.4 billion casino resort is on its way to the House of Delegates after narrowly surviving a vote in the House Appropriations Committee on Friday.

The budget committee voted 11-9, with two members absent, to approve House Bill 1373, proposed by Del. Kim Taylor, R-Dinwiddie, who helped Republicans regain the House majority last year by upsetting then-Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg.

Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, was the only Democrat to vote for the bill, which also would block Richmond from holding a second referendum on a proposed $600 million casino resort that voters rejected in 2021. He tacitly acknowledged the bill's challenge in the Senate, where Senate Bill 780, proposed by Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, died on a 9-8 vote in Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee on Thursday night.

"I don't think this is the time right now to end this debate," Sickles said. "I'm going to vote 'yes' - for today."

Taylor's bill had breezed through House General Laws Committee, but Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, objected to legislation that would help Petersburg at the expense of Richmond.

"The way this has been crafted, it could be a detriment to one locality by trying to elevate another," said McQuinn, who added that she does not oppose a casino in Petersburg, even if Richmond were to build one some 20 miles away.

Last year, Morrissey led a push to prevent Richmond from holding a second referendum on the ONE Casino + Resort proposed next to Interstate 95 at Bells Road in an industrial, underdeveloped corner of South Richmond. His legislation failed, but he persuaded the assembly money committees to include language in the budget to block a second vote in Richmond until completion of a study of a Petersburg casino's financial viability.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission presented its study on Oct. 17, concluding that both Petersburg and Richmond could support a casino, either as one standalone resort or as a pair of smaller, less lucrative gaming operations. The next day, the Petersburg City Council announced a surprise partnership with The Cordish Companies, a veteran Baltimore-based company that subsequently proposed a $1.4 billion casino resort that it would build in phases over 15 years next to I-95 at Wagner Road.

Petersburg strongly opposes a Richmond casino, and Cordish says it will not proceed with the project with a rival operation nearby.

The Senate Finance vote to reject Morrissey's bill was a surprise, raising the possibility that the Senate is using the casino proposal as a poker chip in its upcoming negotiations with the House on a budget.

But senators said Friday that the vote reflected divided opinion about the wisdom of allowing Petersburg to build a casino resort and blocking Richmond, which was one of five cities included in the law enacted in 2020 to allow casino gaming for the first time in Virginia, but only in those locations with voter approval.

Senate Finance Co-Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, said she and other members are concerned about building a big casino resort near Petersburg that also could hurt the profitability of a casino that has already opened in Portsmouth, home of Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, one of the leaders of the effort to allow casino gaming to boost economic development in struggling Virginia cities.

"I just think people really don't think it's an appropriate place," Howell said.

Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, chairman of the Senate General Laws Committee, which had endorsed Morrissey's bill, voted for it again in Senate Finance.

"I thought Petersburg deserved a chance and could use the economic development," Ebbin said Friday. "And Richmond did vote no."

House Appropriations Chair Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, another leader of the 2020 casino law, has tried to protect the Petersburg bill. Knight suggested earlier this week that the fate of the proposal ultimately could be decided as part of discussions on the budget.