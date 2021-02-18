Petersburg, Richmond among the big winners in proposed shift of local health department funding

Richmond and Petersburg would be among the big winners in a proposed shift in state funding for local health departments, but there would be losers, too, after a one-year respite in the budget Gov. Ralph Northam introduced before Christmas.

Northam is proposing the first reset of the funding formula for local health districts in almost 60 years, while including more than $10 million in the budget to hold harmless localities that would have to shoulder a larger share of the funding burden under the biennial review of their ability to pay.

It would be great news for Petersburg, the most fiscally stressed locality in Virginia. The city would gain more than $318,000 in annual state funding by paying 18% of the cost, compared with almost 38% now. Richmond also would benefit, gaining more than $603,000 by reducing its share of the funding burden from 41.6% to less than 33.6%.

But other localities wouldn't fare as well - Charles City County, heavily reliant on tax revenue from a regional landfill, would pay almost $75,000 more in the local share of health department costs. The shift would cost Amelia County almost $50,000 in annual state funding and Prince George County more than $20,000.

"There are some pretty big jumps," said Janet Areson, a longtime fiscal analyst for the Virginia Municipal League.