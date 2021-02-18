Petersburg, Richmond among the big winners in proposed shift of local health department funding

Richmond and Petersburg would be among the big winners in a proposed shift in state funding for local health departments, but there would be losers, too, after a one-year respite in the budget Gov. Ralph Northam introduced before Christmas.
Northam is proposing the first reset of the funding formula for local health districts in almost 60 years, while including more than $10 million in the budget to hold harmless localities that would have to shoulder a larger share of the funding burden under the biennial review of their ability to pay.
It would be great news for Petersburg, the most fiscally stressed locality in Virginia. The city would gain more than $318,000 in annual state funding by paying 18% of the cost, compared with almost 38% now. Richmond also would benefit, gaining more than $603,000 by reducing its share of the funding burden from 41.6% to less than 33.6%.
But other localities wouldn't fare as well - Charles City County, heavily reliant on tax revenue from a regional landfill, would pay almost $75,000 more in the local share of health department costs. The shift would cost Amelia County almost $50,000 in annual state funding and Prince George County more than $20,000.
"There are some pretty big jumps," said Janet Areson, a longtime fiscal analyst for the Virginia Municipal League.
Northam highlighted the proposed change in local health department funding in his State of the Commonwealth address to open the regular session of the General Assembly on Jan. 13, but House Bill 1963, sponsored for the governor by Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, has moved quietly through the House of Delegates and a Senate committee on Thursday to reach the Senate floor.
The Senate Education and Health Committee approved the legislation by a vote of 12-2, with one abstention. Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, and Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, voted no.
The funding formula, created in 1954, hasn't been updated since 1964, making many cities and counties pay a greater share of the cost of running their local health departments than their economies and tax bases can bear, the governor said in his speech.
"This is fundamentally inequitable and wrong," Northam said. "The formula should have been updated all along. But it wasn't, and that has created winners and losers."
The COVID-19 pandemic "has highlighted the need to modernize the way we fund public health in Virginia," he said.
Local government representatives don't disagree with the need to update the funding formula. "It's needed to be done forever," Areson said in an interview on Thursday.
But the municipal league and Virginia Association of Counties would prefer that the state follow the recommendations of a 1987 study by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, which urged the state to more closely consider the underlying health needs of communities, not just their ability to pay.
"We are interested in seeing a deeper discussion of the funding of health departments to see if the current funding formula addresses community needs," Areson said.
Bob Hicks, deputy commissioner for community health services at the state health department, recognizes the need to look closer at local needs, but first he wants to get the funding formula into state code.
Then, Hicks said the state could re-evaluate local revenue capacity every two years "so we can get a really good understanding of what the capacities are in the districts and how does that compare to the actual needs."
Currently, the state health department receives about $100 million a year in general taxpayer funds for community health services, while the localities contribute about $70 million. The state and localities share revenues from charging fees for various services, which can generate up to about $30 million a year.
Northam's proposed budget includes $10.2 million in the next fiscal year, beginning July 1, to buffer localities that would pay larger shares under the new formula.
Local government organizations prefer a longer-term solution that boosts Virginia's financial support of its public health system, which is run by the state but administered in local health districts that in some cases encompass many localities.
"We'd like to take it to the point where the counties that are going to have increased local burdens have kind of a glide path," said Katie Boyle, director of government affairs at the association of counties.
Currently, no local government pays more than 45% of the costs and no less than 18%, and that wouldn't change under the new law. Virginia has 35 local health districts, but Fairfax and Arlington counties operate semi-independently, while the assembly is considering legislation to also give more autonomy to Loudoun County.
The proposed change would not affect Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover counties, which already pay the full 45% of costs. However, it would affect their health districts.
The Chesterfield Health District includes Colonial Heights and Powhatan County, which would lose a total of $64,496 under the plan. Henrico is a separate health district that is run jointly with Richmond, which would be among the big winners. Hanover is part of the Chickahominy Health District, which would lose about $134,000 between Charles City and Goochland counties.
In contrast, the Crater Health District, stretching from Petersburg to the North Carolina line, would gain almost $525,000. Most of those gains would come in three fiscally stressed cities - Petersburg, Hopewell and Emporia - as well as Dinwiddie, Sussex and Greensville counties.
Surry County, home to a Dominion Energy nuclear plant, would remain at the maximum 45% share.
